The Voice: Snoop Dogg & Sting's "Another Part of Me" Lyrics, Explained

Even at the top of their game, Snoop and Sting prove there’s still unfinished business.

The song title itself calls back to a Michael Jackson classic, but the lyrics are pure modern-day Los Angeles. Yep, “Another Part of Me,” the new (and awesome) collaboration between Snoop Dogg and Sting, breaks its own new musical ground — while even giving Snoop the rare chance to flash his actual singing voice.

Set to a Sting-approved loop of The Police’s “Message in a Bottle,” “Another Part of Me” pairs two of the biggest names on The Voice for an unlikely team-up, whose lyrical blend of old and new made for must-watch TV viewing as Season 26 of the competition shifted into live-performance mode for this week's Finale. But what do those lyrics actually say? Keep scrolling to dive a little deeper!

Who performs “Another Part of Me?” Snoop Dogg and Sting both perform (and sing!) on “Another Part of Me,” with an additional credit going to Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg’s longtime partner in hip-hop rhyme.

And nope, this song isn't a Michael Jackson cover. Though there’s no obvious content connection between the two songs, music fans might also recognize “Another Part of Me” as the title to the leadoff side-two track from Michael Jackson’s 1987 album Bad.

Freshly released as one of the featured singles from Snoop’s upcoming new album Missionary (out December 13), “Another Part of Me” is like a one-stop song spot to find two coaching standouts from Season 26 of The Voice all in one place. Sting teamed with Snoop Dogg as his team’s Mega Mentor, while Snoop himself, of course, is one of two rookie Coaches (along with Michael Bublé) taking their first-ever turn in the contest’s big red Chair.

The lyrics to “Another Part of Me” by Snoop Dogg and Sting explained

Snoop Dogg appears in Season 26 Episode 9 of The Voice; Sting arrives for the screening of the film "Parthenope" at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 21, 2024. Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC; Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP

Split between two tightly-produced verses delivered first by Snoop Dogg and then by Sting, “Another Part of Me” is all about keeping the hustle alive even when you’re at the top of your game.

“This for my people, I'm just handlin' procedure,” flows Snoop as he drops clever references to a pair of 1980s Tom Cruise movies (Top Gun and Risky Business), all while shouting out his old-school West Coast proving grounds: “Here in the land of the lost and the scandalous / Bright lights, sunny days, cold nights / Ride the wavе, hold tight, just a day in Los Angeles.”

Sting picks up the thread in verse two, stoking the flames of motivation to stay on top of your work ethic no matter how high you’ve already risen. “Yeah, there's no better time than today / In a moment jump up on it, see the ocean, stay in motion / You're not broken, no, I'm chosen, I just gotta have faith / Time is present, I stay active, momma's laughin' when we's rappin’” — and that last line might very well be a knowing wink from Sting at his own unexpected flirtation, this far into his iconic career, with the hip-hop genre.

Dr. Dre’s lyrical contribution bookends the track, serving up intro and outro words (like “return of the titans”) that celebrate the all-star crossover collaboration. Altogether, “Another Part of Me” serves up a fun and fresh collision between three masters of musical styles —all while showing that each of them still has plenty of creative fuel left in the tank.

