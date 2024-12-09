Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
When Will the Winner of The Voice Season 26 Be Announced? What to Know
Prepare for a star-studded lineup of live performances in The Voice Season 26 Finale episodes.
After weeks of anticipation, the winner of The Voice Season 26 will soon be announced. Will America name Danny Joseph the winner and earn Coach Reba McEntire her second victory in a row? Or will they choose Jeremy Beloate on Team Snoop? Could it be Sofronio Vasquez or Shye both repping Team Bublé? Or the youngest of the bunch, Sydney Sterlace on Team Gwen?
It's been a wild ride and the end is nearly here. Read on to find out when the winner of The Voice Season 26 will be announced, what grand prize they’ll win, and how to watch the Finale episodes on NBC.
When will The Voice Season 26 winner be announced?
Cancel your plans on Tuesday night! The winner of The Voice Season 26 will be announced on Tuesday, December 10 after 9/8c on NBC (at the end of the episode). But there's a lot of action and entertainment planned ahead of the big reveal of this season’s winner.
On Monday, December 9, the Top 5 remaining Artists will each perform one more time for America’s votes. Monday night’s two-hour episode will also feature a special performance from Huntley, the winner of The Voice Season 24, who will sing his new single, “Skyline Drive.” Coach Bublé will also perform his new holiday song “Maybe This Christmas” with his Playoff Advisor, Carly Pearce. You can also expect an appearance from Coach Snoop’s bestie, Martha Stewart.
On Tuesday, December 10, we'll see live performances from Dan + Shay, Myles Smith, Riley Green & Ella Langley, Tears For Fears, and Kelly Clarkson, who will sing her new holiday single, “You for Christmas.” Coach Snoop and Mega Mentor Sting will also perform their new song, “Another Part of Me.”
Additionally, the Coaches will each perform a special duet with their team’s final Artists.
What will the winner of The Voice Season 26 receive?
The winner of The Voice Season 26 will receive the grand prize of a record deal.
How to watch The Voice Season 26 Finale
The Voice Season 26 Finale episodes air live on Monday, December 9 at 8/7c and Tuesday, December 10 at 9/8c on NBC. If you miss the live broadcast or simply want to rewatch the stellar line-up of performances, the Season 26 Finale episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.