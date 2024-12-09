Jan Dan’s Last Chance Performance of John Mayer's “Gravity” | The Voice Lives | NBC

Prepare for a star-studded lineup of live performances in The Voice Season 26 Finale episodes.

When Will the Winner of The Voice Season 26 Be Announced? What to Know

After weeks of anticipation, the winner of The Voice Season 26 will soon be announced. Will America name Danny Joseph the winner and earn Coach Reba McEntire her second victory in a row? Or will they choose Jeremy Beloate on Team Snoop? Could it be Sofronio Vasquez or Shye both repping Team Bublé? Or the youngest of the bunch, Sydney Sterlace on Team Gwen?

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

It's been a wild ride and the end is nearly here. Read on to find out when the winner of The Voice Season 26 will be announced, what grand prize they’ll win, and how to watch the Finale episodes on NBC.

Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire and Michael Bublé for The Voice Season 26. Photo: Art Streiber/NBC

What will the winner of The Voice Season 26 receive? The winner of The Voice Season 26 will receive the grand prize of a record deal. RELATED: A Full Breakdown of How The Voice Works

How to watch The Voice Season 26 Finale

The Voice Season 26 Finale episodes air live on Monday, December 9 at 8/7c and Tuesday, December 10 at 9/8c on NBC. If you miss the live broadcast or simply want to rewatch the stellar line-up of performances, the Season 26 Finale episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.