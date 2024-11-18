Why Reba Saving “Wild Man” Danny Joseph Left Snoop Speechless: “I’ve Been Shut Down”

Reba McEntire is coming off her first win on The Voice, and that means she's spending this season making a play for a repeat victory. The Queen of Country has been sharp as a tack all through Season 26 so far, crafting a versatile team of talent that's exactly what she wants. She has a plan, and that plan means she's ready to move at a moment's notice, even if another Coach is left behind.

That's exactly what happened Monday night (November 18) when McEntire made a quick move to save one of her singers after a fierce Knockout round.

Why Reba McEntire shocked Snoop Dogg with her Save on The Voice

For the Knockout, which helped set the final lineup for Team Reba heading into the Playoffs, McEntire chose to pair Lauren-Michael Sellers, Danny Joseph, and Tate Renner. As she has through Blind Auditions and Battles, Sellers shined above the others, and quickly claimed a win with her cover of Lauren Daigle's "Hold On to Me."

But Sellers wasn't the only one to impress the Coaches. Punctuating his vocals with fiery guitar licks, Joseph won the crowd over with a cover of Susan Tedeschi's "It Hurts So Bad," and by the time the Coaches were weighing in, it was clear he'd also won over Snoop Dogg.

"I love that growl, I love that blues, my people's from down South, we love all that," Snoop said. "I don't normally hear that on this show, so I appreciate you pulling out that style of music."

During her evaluation of her singers, McEntire also singled out Joseph's work, and particularly emphasized the power he wielded when he kept his guitar a key part of his bluesy performance.

"Danny, you're a wild man," she said. "I'll never forget you asking me, 'Should I lose the guitar?' Oh, heck no. That guitar's a part of you!"

After McEntire chose Sellers as the winner, and Sellers had her chance to celebrate, Host Carson Daly made the customary announcements that Joseph was available to Save or Steal. He'd barely gotten the words out before McEntire hit her button in a bid to keep Joseph on her team, leaving Snoop puzzled because he "thought I hit my button."

"Well, you still have time, but I don't think you got a chance Snoop," McEntire replied.

The crowd roared as it became clear that McEntire would keep Joseph on her team, and Snoop had no choice but to bow down to the Queen.

"Hey, that was gangsta," he said. "You shut me down with that one. I been shut down."