Stewart gave an update on her friendship with The Voice Coach during her November 13 Tonight Show interview.

Martha Stewart Had the Cutest Reaction to Snoop Dogg's New Elf on the Shelf Doll

Move over Elf on the Shelf, this holiday season it's all about Snoop on the Stoop and Martha on the Mantle.

Martha Stewart stays busy, so when she stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on November 13 she had plenty to talk about — including her 100th cookbook, her new Netflix documentary, and her unlikely friendship with Snoop Dogg after the two first met back in 2008.

Host Jimmy Fallon showed the audience the rapper's festive new doll, Snoop on the Stoop, which features The Voice Coach dressed in an adorable elf outfit. But when the Tonight Show Host opened the box, the little plastic Snoop slipped off of his stoop and landed face first on Fallon's desk.

"Sorry, Snoop!" yelled Fallon.

Stewart had the cutest reaction to the doll's fall, making an empathetic noise and quickly picking him up. She lovingly brushed her hand over the face of Elf Snoop, and made sure he was okay before setting him back on his stoop seat. A true friend.

Fallon also revealed the doll's matching counterpart — Martha on the Mantle — which is a miniature version of the homemaker. The Stewart doll is dressed in her own mint green elf ensemble, ready to make sure the children are being more nice than naughty in the coming weeks before Christmas.

"They go together," said Stewart as Fallon showed off the pair of elves. "And they're selling like crazy, you know. It's ridiculous!"

Martha Stewart during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12 Episode 26 on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Martha Stewart on the secret to why her friendship with Snoop Dogg works

Fallon also shared a picture of Stewart and Snoop Dogg hanging out with some horses this past summer at the 2024 Paris Olympics. When Fallon asked Stewart what the secret is to her lasting friendship with Snoop Dogg, she simply answered that they "just have fun." The duo wore matching dressage get-ups at one event, and also enjoyed local French cuisine.

"He and I just see eye-to-eye on a lot of things. And he helps me with my stuff, and I help him with his stuff," she continued, teasing that she will appear on Snoop Dogg's social media to promote his upcoming album."When it works it works," said Fallon. Stewart and Snoop Dogg's friendship is the holiday gift that keeps on giving.