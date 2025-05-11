Snoop Dogg Thanked His Mom for Delivering "a Giant Stringbean" in a Sweet SNL Poem

The rapper and Voice coach shared an adoring message for his mom, Beverly Tate, when he hosted in 2004.

When Snoop Dogg hosted Saturday Night Live on May 8, 2004, he kept it sweet for Mother's Day by putting on a pink suit and reading a beautiful poem to his mom, Beverly Tate. And while it's a fairly specific poem, it could be easily apply to many mothers, in case you're out of ideas for the big holiday.

Sitting in a wicker chair festooned with gorgeous pink and pastel roses, the rapper and Coach on The Voice held a single bloom in his hand as he began his piano-backed ode:

Mom, you're my number one girl, a soft place to fall

When the world has betrayed me, you're the first one I call

I'm your little peanut, my devotion is true

And I know that you love me 'cause I came out of you

You huffed and you puffed and you pushed the Snoop out

And for all that pushing, I'll give you a shoutout

'Cause I'm a tall ass mofo, and even back then

When I was a baby, I was like four foot ten

And because I was skinny, so tall and so lean

It was like you delivered a giant string bean

So thank you for letting me come out of you

Why don't you go make your baby some Dinty Moore stew

Happy Mother's Day Mom, I love you

And to all the mothers out there, what up ladies? You're looking real good!

Snoop Dogg during Saturday Night Live Season 29, Episode 19. Photo: Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC

Snoop Dogg's mother Beverly Tate gave him his nickname

Snoop has credited his mom Beverly with instilling his love of music by getting him to sing and play piano at their church. She is also the one who gave him the nickname Snoopy, based on his love for the dog from the Peanuts cartoons. Eventually, Snoopy became Snoop Dogg, the Grammy-nominated phenomenon we know him as today.

Beverly passed away in 2021, and in 2025, Snoop paid tribute by releasing an album of gospel songs called "Altar Call." Beverly appears on the album art, and the album was released on what would have been her 74th birthday.

Is Snoop Dogg coming back to The Voice? Yes. After a season away, the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper is heading back to The Voice as a Coach for Season 28. He first served as a Coach in Season 26, then took a season off. Now, he's the first Season 28 Coach to be confirmed, and Season 27 hasn't even ended yet. He landed in last place in his first season, so Snoop will likely be pulling out all the stops for his return.

Snoop Dogg appears on The Voice Season 26 Episode 10. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

SNL is celebrating Mother's Day 2025 with a big TV star

Fresh off The White Lotus, The Righteous Gemstones and the debut season of Fallout, Walton Goggins is hosting the 2025 Mother's Day show with Musical Guest Arcade Fire.

A tradition on SNL involves bringing out cast members' mothers for some light roasting of their children, but the live comedy show has been paying tribute to moms in all kinds of ways for many years, including a few music videos and a special segment with New York tourism expert Stefon. New York's hottest club late at night on a Saturday at 30 Rock!

