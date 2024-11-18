Inside “Stellar” 15-Year-Old Sydney Sterlace's "Magic" Knockout: "You Could Win”

Jan Dan's Beautiful Spin on Miley Cyrus' "Angels Like You" | The Voice Knockouts | NBC

Maybe it’s magic — as an amazed Snoop Dogg suggested, after falling under the singing spell of 15-year-old Sydney Sterlace on tonight's episode of The Voice Season 26. Or, maybe, there’s “something in the water,” as Gwen Stefani pondered to Mega Mentor Sting during rehearsals for this week's Knockouts round.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Either way, few 15-year-olds sound as mature and downright powerful as the West Seneca, New York native — a fact that propelled Sterlace straight to a Knockout win for Team Gwen on the strength of her starkly soulful cover of Lewis Capaldi’s “Bruises.”

Watch Sydney Sterlace Perform “Bruises” by Lewis Capaldi on The Voice Season 26 Knockouts

Sydney Sterlace performs onstage during Season 26 Episode 15 of The Voice. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

Even Sterlace herself knew she’d have to reach down deep to bring an adult’s emotion to a lovesick ballad that her own life experience hasn’t dealt her just yet. “I have not been through a heartbreak,” she admitted during rehearsals, where she leaned on prior training under Broadway star Betsy Wolfe — not to mention some timely advice from Stefani and Sting — to help her feel the song’s heavy gravity.

In performance, it all paid off big time. “It was magic watching it, listening to it,” enthused Snoop Dogg, lavishing love on both Sterlace and fellow Team Gwen Artist Jan Dan, before turning his attention fully to Sydney.

“Sydney — Can I be honest, or you want me to tell you a lie?” teased Snoop. “You sound like you can win the show!”

Teenager or not, it’s an assessment the other Coaches definitely shared. “Sydney, I don’t believe you’re 15,” gushed Reba McEntire. “More like 25, 35!”

“Your voice has this maturity that doesn’t usually happen at 15 years old,” added Michael Bublé. “Your performances were stellar, and you both deserve to be here.”

Stefani named Sterlace the Knockout round’s big winner, completely agreeing with Snoop that her tender age seemingly doesn’t matter once Sydney has stepped onstage.

“Something about age just goes out the window,” said Gwen. “You feel it. You feel the music. You’re gifted, you’re talented, and you’ve grown! …Sydney can go to the finale. She’s just super in touch with how to, like, build a song and be emotional!”

Catch new episodes of The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC. Miss an episode? No worries — stream it the very next day on Peacock!