Everything to Know About Shye on The Voice Season 26

Musical artist Shye has lived a lot of life in just 18 short years, and making it to the Top 5 on Season 26 of The Voice is only the half of it.

Shye’s mother was injured in 2010, leaving her to be raised largely by her older siblings, with support from community members, including school music teachers. Music became a source of healing, both physical and emotional, and a way of connecting with her mom.

Through it all, Shye has crafted a unique voice and an engaging musical style. It’s been enough to earn her a straight shot through the competition and all the way to the Live Finale. While other Artists have swapped teams, courtesy of a Steal or Save, Shye hitched her wagon to Team Michael Bublé way back in the Blinds, and she’s remained true throughout. She just might be Bublé’s ticket to his first Coach win on The Voice.

However the cards fall in the Finale, you can keep up with Shye on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, where she posts performances, covers, and clips from behind the scenes of The Voice.

Shye’s performances on The Voice Season 26, from the Blinds to the Lives

Shye performs during Season 26 Episode 13 of The Voice. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Seventeen-year-old Shye skipped her high school graduation to sing at the Blind Auditions, a gamble that’s obviously paid off. She sang a rendition of “Superman (It’s Not Easy) by Five for Fighting, earning a 4-Chair Turn and unanimous praise from the Coaches. “You were made for singing. You were made for everything that’s about to happen to you,” Snoop Dogg said, predicting the non-stop run of successes the season would bring.

Shye’s next appearance was in the Battles, when she went head-to-head against fellow Team Bublé artist Jamison Puckett. They each shared one half of a duet, singing their portions of Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself.” The Battles are a single-elimination bout of musical chairs with two Artists fighting for a single spot in the next round. Once again, Skye’s performance rang truer.

The Knockouts upped the ante by pitting three Artists, all from Team Bublé against one another, one at a time. Instead of a duet, Shye and her competitors selected their own songs, in the hope of highlighting their particular talents. Shye bested singer-songwriter J. Paul and classic crooner Edward Preble with an interpretation of Katy Perry’s “The One That Got Away. "I picked Shye because she may not just be one of my favorite voices of this season, but she may be one of my favorite voices of all time," Bublé said of the performance. "She has a tonal quality that is exceptional. It's deep and rich and that's the kind of voice you want to hear on the radio. Whatever it is, she's got it."

At the Playoffs, Shye turned in a cover of One Direction’s “Story of My Life” all the more poignant given its timing. Former One Direction member Liam Payne recently died, and the performance was dedicated to his memory.

