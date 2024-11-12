“One of My Favorite Voices of All Time”: How “Exceptional” Shye Won Her Knockout

From skipping graduation to gaining a spot in the Playoffs, Shye is one of the brightest talents ever on The Voice.

From skipping her high school graduation to nabbing a spot in the Season 26 Playoffs, Shye is one of the brightest talents The Voice has seen in a long time. The 17-year-old member of Team Bublé came out on top of her Knockout against Edward Preble and J. Paul in Tuesday's night's episode with a cover of "The One That Got Away" by Katy Perry.

"I chose this song because there's always somebody that you wish you could've done more to keep them in your life," Shye said. "And when you look back and reflect, you think about how you guys are both separate from each other now."

Shye continued: "I used to sing this song all the time to my mom [who] is extremely supportive of me and my music career. She created this YouTube channel called Shye's Diaries. It was a series of skits with me and my siblings, where I was her little star. She made it because she was in the hospital and really worried that she was not going to get much more time with me. It was a way to show me when I grow up, if she wasn't around, that this is how she saw me through her eyes. Luckily, I still got to keep my mother."

Mega Mentor Jennifer Hudson's Advice for Team Bublé Artist Shye

Shye performs during Season 26 Episode 13 of The Voice. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Similar to how she felt with Jaukeem Forston over on Team Reba, Mega Mentor Jennifer Hudson was simply in awe of how a contestant could show so much talent at such a young age. "To be that young and to be able to emote and connect, you can't teach that," gushed Hudson, who previously served as a Coach on The Voice during Season 15.

During rehearsals, Hudson's only piece of constructive feedback for Shye was to embrace her incredible singing chops without worrying about the fact that she might not have as much experience as Preble and Paul. "It's not about being older, it's about what you've done with your time, and she's utilized her time right by working on her craft, and it shows."

17-year-old Shye wins Team Bublé Knockout on Season 26 of The Voice

"I picked Shye because she may not just be one of my favorite voices of this season, but she may be one of my favorite voices of all time," concluded Bublé. "She has a tonal quality that is exceptional. It's deep and rich and that's the kind of voice you want to hear on the radio. Whatever it is, she's got it."

As far as compliments go, you really can't do much better than that. But what became of Shye's fellow teammates?

J. Paul was, unfortunately, sent home, following a performance of Seal's "Kiss from a Rose." Preble, who covered "Send in the Clowns" by Judy Collins with Sinatra-like panache, found himself Stolen over to Team Reba.

Catch new weekly episodes of The Voice on NBC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Miss an episode? Not to worry — stream it on Peacock the very next day!