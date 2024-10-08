Why "Real Deal," "Perfect"  J.Paul Had Gwen Angry at Bublé: "You're a Jerk!" 

Gwen Stefani wanted to be a cheerleader to the singer. Michael Bublé had a different pitch.

Coach Michael Bublé may be a rookie on The Voice, especially compared to Gwen Stefani, a veteran of the show, but the Canadian singer has gotten pretty good at pitching Team Bublé to prospective Artists. In the fourth episode of the season (which aired October 8), he tailored his pitch to be the opposite of Stefani’s, and that’s why singer J.Paul opted to join his team. Stefani was not pleased.

J.Paul, a 37-year-old from Washington D.C., was indeed quite the get for Bublé’s team. He has spent the past decade doing background vocals and is only now making the jump to being a solo Artist, but J.Paul grew up in a musical home. His mother Carolyn, who was in attendance along with his husband, is a choral instructor and a classically-trained pianist.

“When I would sit him in a choir rehearsal he would critique the sopranos and let me know who could not sing — at the age of 3-and-a-half,” Carolyn recalled.

J.Paul’s Blind Audition for The Voice Season 26

For his Blind Audition, J.Paul sang Michael MacDonald’s “I Keep Forgetting (Every Time You're Near).” The passionate performance gave J.Paul a chance to show off what his mother taught him, and his high voice got Stefani and Bublé to press their buttons right away. Reba McEntire joined them at the last second, though it turns out the high voice fooled her.

“I thought you were a woman. I really did,” an amused McEntire said. (J.Paul responded that he’s gotten that his whole life.)

McEntire went on to praise J.Paul’s “powerful voice,” complimenting the tone and the pitch. Stefani was similarly impressed with how great J.Paul was, to the point where she basically said she wouldn’t need to do any coaching if he was on her team.

“I got to see just how comfortable you are. TV is always so crazy. It’s nerve-wracking, but what’s hard is that when you get someone who is intuitive and natural, you think ‘How could I coach him? What am I going to say to those vocals?'” Stefani said. “But, I can be a good cheerleader for you.”

Bublé took the opposite approach, however.

“I’m not going to be a cheerleader,” he told J.Paul. “I’ll support you, but what I want to be is a collaborator.”

J.Paul was sold, and he joined Team Bublé, much to the Coach’s delight as he described his new pickup as “the complete package,” saying he “might be one of the strongest voices in the competition.”

Stefani did not appreciate getting robbed. She playfully chucked her notebook at Bublé, saying “You’re a jerk!”

“You’re gonna make mistakes,” Stefani said once all the Coaches were back in their chairs. She might not have won the battle for J.Paul, but Stefani seems convinced that Bublé’s inexperience will ultimately be his undoing.

“You’re gonna put two good people against each other,” she said to Bublé. “You’re a rookie.”