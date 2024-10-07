Michael Bublé’s 19-Year-Old Musical Twin Just Joined His Team on The Voice

The spirit of Frank Sinatra could be felt on The Voice stage during the third night of Blind Auditions.

The spirit of Frank Sinatra could be felt on The Voice stage Monday as Edward Preble belted out "Luck Be a Lady" during the third night of Blind Auditions. Preble, a 19-year-old crooner from Fernandina Beach, Florida is most certainly an old soul with a closet full of suits and a retro comportment and fashion sense that would make him a shoe-in for membership in the famous Rat Pack.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

"When it comes to the way I speak, it might've been the music I listened to and the accents people used to have," he explained. "Slowly but surely, I really enjoy talking like that. Other kids didn't really jig with my jive that I was putting off, but at the end of the day, I was happy. I don't want to be anyone, I want to be me."

RELATED: Did You Know Michael Bublé Wrote This Hit Blake Shelton Song?

Preble, who is currently studying music at Hofstra University in New York, went on to say that music is a crucial part of his identity. "Everyone in my family, on my father's side, was a jazz musician," he said. Naturally, he hoped for a Chair Turn from Coach Michael Bublé, who has carried forth the torch lit by legends like Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., and Tony Bennett.

"I don't want this music to be forgotten," Preble continued. "Bublé made it popular again, so he gave me a chance, even though we've never met. For me to be here right now is pretty incredible. I just thought I'd keep doing small-time gigs around New York. With this song ... I would like the Coaches to take a chance on me. That's what the song is all about, a gamble."

Watch Edward Preble's Performance of Frank Sinatra's "Luck Be a Lady" During Blind Auditions for The Voice Season 26

Edward Preble performs onstage during The Voice Season 26 Episode 3. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Preble's spot-on cover of "Luck Be a Lady" immediately landed a Chair Turn from Snoop Dogg. It took a little longer for Bublé to revolve, much to the confusion of Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani, but it did happen once Preble nailed a tough lyric delivery.

"I took a long time to turn around because I'm highly protective of this genre," Coach Bublé said. "I've been so lucky to be one of the few people to keep it alive because I love it more than you'll ever know."

RELATED: Here's How Many Times Each Coach Has Won The Voice

How could Edward not join Team Bublé after a speech like that? The two are practically twins!

"Edward is a really special kid," Coach Bublé added. "Not only in how he sounded, but his personality. I had nobody in this genre, the great American songbook, crooners. I'm really excited because I have a lot of confidence that I can help him a lot."