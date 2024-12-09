Michael Bublé & Carly Pearce's “Maybe This Christmas” Lyrics, Explained

Teaming up on The Voice led to Bublé and Pearce creating an instant Christmas classic.

Feeling lonely through the holidays is a theme that’s provided lyrical fuel for countless Christmas songs, but “Maybe This Christmas,” the new duet from Michael Bublé and country superstar Carly Pearce, finds a way to put a hesitantly hopeful spin on facing the season as a solo act.

Bublé, of course, is one of two first-time Coaches (along with Snoop Dogg) on The Voice this season, and already he’s punching far above his rookie weight with not one, but two Top 5 Team Bublé Artists who’ve made it all the way to the Season 26 live Finale tonight and tomorrow on NBC. Pearce entered the picture this season as the Playoff Mentor for Team Bublé, leading to a fast friendship between a pair of musical A-listers that, fortunately for fans, has yielded the duo’s first (but hopefully not last!) song collaboration.

Who sings “Maybe This Christmas?” It’s just Michael Bublé and Carly Pearce together on the slow and soulful Christmas track, "Maybe This Christmas," each taking turns with a solo verse before merging together in perfect harmony on the chorus.

In a joint post to Instagram, the duo explained how “Maybe This Christmas” came together — and it sounds like a case of seizing an unexpected opportunity.

“Sometimes the best things happen when you least expect them,” shared Bublé and Pearce. “This collab fell into place so seamlessly it feels like fate had a hand in it. We’re so proud of this song! We hope you love it as much as we do.”

The lyrics of “Maybe This Christmas” explained

With the song’s two verses split between them, Bublé and Pearce tackle the idea of spending Christmastime alone first with reluctance, then with empathy, and finally with just a twinge of holiday optimism, as the emotional ballad concludes on a musical motif lifted from Christmas classic “Silent Night.”

“Sentimental ain’t a thing I do well,” Bublé sings in the opening verse. “But it’s Christmas time again / And I'm missin' all my friends / a million miles away… And I wish I knew just what to do / Lord, I think I need your light, on this cold and silent night / I'm just hanging on, it’s all that I can do.”

With Bublé “wishin' on a star” not to “be alone again” at Christmas, Pearce offers some sweet support as her second verse hits its stride: “…it’s so hard for me to hear / you’re alone this time of year / And the bitterness that that cold must bring,” she sympathizes, while confiding that even with miles and miles of separation, she’s keeping a thoughtful vigil for her friend.

“And when your sittin' in the dark / And it's falling all apart / I’ll be lightin' up a candle for you,” she assures. “I know it’s sad to be alone / I wish you joy and peace and hope / Wish you all the love that your heart can hold.”

Carly Pearce and Michael Bublé on The Voice episode "The Playoffs Part 3" during Season 26 Episode 17. Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

As their voices merge in the chorus, Bublé and Pearce harmonize while finding common comfort in a final Christmas wish. “Cuz it’s Christmas time, shouldn’t be alone,” sings Pearce, before the pair unite to agree that, “Maybe this Christmas, don’t have to be alone again.”

Set against an evocative piano backdrop that evokes the chime of Christmas bells, “Maybe This Christmas” blends Bublé’s mastery of traditional pop songcraft with Pearce’s yearning country sound. It’s an effortless genre mix that feels perfectly natural, and — perhaps most important of all — it just sounds like Christmas. Click here to listen to “Maybe this Christmas” on your preferred digital platform… and be sure to light a holiday candle this season for the lonely ones you love.

The final two episodes of The Voice Season 26 will air on NBC Monday, December 9 (starting at 8/7c) and Tuesday, December 10 (starting at 9/8c). They stream next day on Peacock.