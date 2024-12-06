How You Can Watch Frosty the Snowman on NBC This Christmas (DETAILS)

Decorating a tree, heating up chocolate, and gathering the family around the television: These are the traditions of Christmas. And there's no classic cartoon that better embodies the magical holiday spirit than Frosty the Snowman, the animated tale (and beloved song) that's enchanted generations. And it's airing this year on NBC!

Read on to find out how you can watch.

Watch Frosty the Snowman on NBC

The half-hour special will air at 8/7c on you local NBC channel on Wednesday, December 11, followed by Shrek The Halls.

RELATED: All the Holiday Movies Airing on NBC in December

Who is the voice of Frosty the snowman?

The titular character is voiced by Jackie Vernon, a working stand-up comedian throughout the 1950s and 60s following a stint in the Air Force. After voicing Frosty in the original 1969 cartoon, he reprised the role twice more, in 1976's Frosty's Winter Wonderland and 1979's Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July. Vernon died in 1987.

Still from the animated television Christmas special, "Frosty The Snowman," 1969. Photo: CBS/Courtesy of Getty Images

More holiday classics airing this year

On Thursday, December 12, Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer airs at 8 p.m. ET. On Christmas Eve, NBC presents the Frank Capra classic It's A Wonderful Life starring Jimmy Stewart at 8 p.m. ET. On Christmas Day, the Grinch will steal the holiday twice, first in the animated 1966 short at 8 p.m. ET, and then in the 2000 Jim Carrey movie at 8:30 p.m. ET.

RELATED: You've Never Heard a "Winter Wonderland" Quite Like Jennifer Hudson's (VIDEO)

If you're looking for something a little more modern, The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon has an all-new holiday special, Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Spectacular, that you can stream now on Peacock, featuring celebrities like Justin Timberlake and Dolly Parton.

How Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer inspired Frosty the Snowman

Christmas TV specials as we know them today began taking shape in the 1960s, as networks started looking for family friendly options to air during the holiday season. In 1964, NBC and General Electric commissioned a special based on the holiday story "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," from Arthur Rankin Jr. and Jules Bass.

The success of Rudolph in 1964 set off a ripple effect: the next year, Coca-Cola sponsored A Charlie Brown Christmas, and two years later How the Grinch Stole Christmas arrived on TV from legendary animator Chuck Jones. Rankin and Bass returned to the Christmas special genre in 1969 to produce Frosty the Snowman, and many of these animated specials remain beloved today.