Every Performer and Celebrity on Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Spectacular

Here's who'll be making merry with the Tonight Show Host on his December 4. special on NBC.

Deck the halls, warm up the cocoa, and grab every bell you've got in the house, because Jimmy Fallon is keeping the holiday celebrations going following the 2024 Christmas in Rockefeller tree-lighting ceremony. Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Spectacular boasts a roster of Fallon's famous friends — including a few who are basically synonymous with the most wonderful time of the year — to light up New York City on December 4 .

So who'll be showing up in Fallon's one-hour holiday special? Several of the artists featured on his 2024 Holiday Seasoning album, to be sure, and more. Read on for the full lineup.

Celebrities performing on the 2024 Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Spectacular special

The night wouldn't be the same without Tonight Show house band The Roots, of course — same goes for Justin Timberlake, who duets on Holiday Seasoning track "You'll Be There."

Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Spectacular. Photo: NBC

"It's a ukulele type of bromance song. I'm calling him during the holidays, and he won't pick up the phone — but listen to the end of the song, and it gets funny," Fallon explained during a Tonight Show track listing reveal.

Check out the full list of performers and celebrities who'll appear on Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Spectacular special below:

The Roots

Dolly Parton

Justin Timberlake

J.B. Smoove

Cara Delevingne

Jonas Brothers

"Weird Al" Yankovic

LL Cool J

Mariah Carey

Yuletide queen Mariah Carey is one festive guest — and so are The Rockettes, the high-kicking dancers who are a New York City institution.

The Radio City Rockettes pose together backstage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, December 21, 2023 Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Like Timberlake, Cara Delevigne, Jonas Brothers, "Weird Al" Yankovic, and Dolly Parton also guest on Holiday Seasoning.

As for Yankovic's song with Fallon and The Roots, "New Year’s Eve Polka (5-4-3-2-1)," Fallon describes it as the upbeat New Year's anthem we deserve.

"There's no fun New Year's Eve songs. They're all sad. There's 'Auld Lang Syne.' I don't know what it means, but it's sad," Fallon said on The Tonight Show. "That's probably about it. But this is a peppy one. I figured, what genre just makes you happy no matter what it is? And I thought, polka."

Fallon describes "Holiday" featuring Jonas Brothers as "a roller-disco jam." And the hilarious "Hallmark Movie" with Delevigne is a rom-com gone hilariously, darkly wrong.

Where and how to watch Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Spectacular

Watch Jimmy Fallon's holiday special tonight, December 4, from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on NBC, immediately following NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center hosted by Kelly Clarkson.

Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Spectacular will also be available to stream next-day on Peacock — so you can rewatch on each of the twelve days of Christmas, if you like.