Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake's Christmas Video Is an Ode to Their Friendship

A snow day turned into a "bro day" for Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake on Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Spectacular.

The primetime holiday special featured the music video for their "You'll Be There" duet from Fallon's new Holiday Seasoning album. In the visual for their strummy tropical tune, Fallon is crushed when he receives a text from Timberlake telling him that he can't make their annual winter lodge hang.

Fallon takes a trip to the lodge solo — but with Timberlake's stocking still hanging above the fireplace, everything still reminds Fallon of his longtime friend and collaborator.

Lonely, Fallon decides to relive some holiday memories. He flips through a scrapbook filled with photos of him and Timberlake from their hysterical antics on The Tonight Show and Saturday Night Live.

When Fallon gets to a page in the scrapbook that has a photo of him in a winter wonderland, viewers are magically transported to the snowy setting where Fallon and Timberlake are reunited, and the video becomes an ode to the fun friendship.

The two proceed to have the "bro day" of their dreams as they sing "You'll Be There." They have a snowball fight, go sledding, and strum their ukuleles, all while switching between wearing velvet tuxedos — and breaking out some dance moves in some nifty neon snowsuits.

"Only one thing on my Christmas list/ Only one, if I only get my wish/ Come and make this Christmas the Christmasest/ Tell me you'll be there," the two harmonize in the song's catchy chorus.

At the end of the video, Fallon is back at the lodge looking longingly at the scrapbook. Though Timberlake might not be next to him by the Christmas tree, he'll always be there in Fallon's heart. Check out the cute "You'll Be There" clip from Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Spectacular above.

Justin Timberlake and host Jimmy Fallon during “Playlist Playoff” on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Episode 2021 on Monday, September 16, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

During Timberlake's Tonight Show appearance back on September 16, he and Fallon teased their duet for Holiday Seasoning.

"It's a silly song. It's called 'You'll Be There' and it's about a bromance," said Fallon, who shared that they recorded their track at the famous Electric Lady Studios in New York.

"I mean, it's us," added Timberlake as Fallon played a snippet of the song, which starts off with a ukulele. "Nothing says Christmas like a ukulele," joked Timberlake.

