What Time Is the Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting Tonight and Where Can I Watch?

When it comes to Christmas traditions, there is one question that may be on your mind: When and where is the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony happening?

Don't worry, we've got you covered!

What time do they light the Rockefeller Christmas tree? Here's the info you've been clamoring for: The tree gets lit on Wednesday evening, December 4 when NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller special kicks off at 8/7c. Since 1931, Rockefeller Center has been synonymous with one of the most awe-inspiring Christmas trees in the world, and 2024 will be no different. It's one of New York City's oldest and most festive traditions, after all.

This year's massive, 94-foot-tall Norway Spruce tree arrived at Rockefeller Center in Midtown Manhattan on November 9 from West Stockbridge, Massachusetts on the back of a big flatbed truck. After it's placed in the plaza, the tree is secured by scaffolding. Then, workers have just a few weeks to trim and decorate the big guy before the annual tree lighting ceremony.

Workers install the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree on November 9, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Here's how to watch the Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting ceremony

Of course, the best way to watch the Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting ceremony is by physically being at Rockefeller Center on December 4, but don't worry if you can't be there in person!

Viewers can watch the lighting ceremony live on December 4 from 8/7c on NBC and Peacock as part of NBC's annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center special. The special is two hours.

Hosted by Kelly Clarkson, Christmas in Rockefeller Center is yet another can't-miss television event that makes up much of NBC's December calendar.

"[The holiday special is] filled with the best music, star-studded surprises, and of course the lighting of the world famous Christmas tree that is so special," Clarkson revealed during the November 4 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Of course, it wouldn't be a Clarkson-hosted event without plenty of unforgettable musical moments! Christmas in Rockefeller Center will feature festive performances from artists like Clarkson, the Backstreet Boys, Dan + Shay, Megan Hilty, Jennifer Hudson, Coco Jones, Little Big Town, RAYE, and Thalia. The world-famous Radio City Rockettes will also be in Rock Center — and we have a feeling fans will be treated to a high kick or two at one point during the broadcast!

World-class musical performances aren't the only thing on the menu — many of your favorites from NBC's TODAY will be in attendance, too! Anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin will be there live to join in on the fun.

The 2024 Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting ceremony will mark Kotb's last as a TODAY anchor — the star is stepping away from her duties in early 2025, so you know this year's event will be extra special for her!