Everything to Know About Danny Joseph on The Voice Season 26

After two months of intense competition, Season 26 of NBC's The Voice has reached its final five contestants: Danny Joseph (Team Reba), Jeremy Beloate (Team Snoop), Sofronio Vasquez (Team Bublé), Shye (Team Bublé), and Sydney Sterlace (Team Gwen).

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Below, read a little more about Team Reba's Danny Joseph:

Everything to know about The Voice Season 26 finalist Danny Joseph

Danny Joseph on The Voice Season 26 Episode 16. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

A 37-year-old native of the United Kingdom, Joseph began his career busking in the London Underground before coming to America in 2016. He now resides in Dallas, Texas with his wife and children. After being diagnosed with Crohn's disease (an affliction that adversely affects the digestive tract), the Artist returned to his passion. "I bought a little recording setup in my spare bedroom and I realized, ‘I don’t feel sick when I make music,'" he said. "It was healing for me."

Joseph came out of the gate swinging with a cover of Annie Lennox's "I Put a Spell on You," which nabbed him a 4-Chair Turn during the Blind Auditions. He subsequently boarded Team Reba and has remained there throughout the entirety of the season.

RELATED: The Voice Top 5 Artists Revealed: Who's Going to the Season 26 Finale

In the following round, Joseph won his Battle against Deon Jones with a performance of "It's a Man's Man's Man's World" by James Brown. While he didn't come out on top amidst the Knockouts, where he sang Susan Tedeschi's "It Hurts So Bad," Joseph still found himself in the competition, courtesy of a surprise Save from Reba. His cover of "I Heard It Through the Grapevine" by Marvin Gaye" in the Playoffs was enough to land him a spot in the Live Shows.

Where can you follow Danny Joseph on social media?

Fans can follow Joseph on Instagram and TikTok. The Artist also maintains an official website, which provides links to his music on Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Music.

When is The Voice Season 26 Finale?

The Voice Season 26 Finale airs Monday, December 9 at 8/7c and Tuesday, December 10/9c on NBC, while streaming next day on Peacock. Besides revealing which Top 5 Artist will take home the top prize, the Finale will also feature special guest appearances from Dan + Shay, Huntley, Kelly Clarkson, Martha Stewart, Tears for Fears, and more!