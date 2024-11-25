NBC Insider Exclusive

Who Got Eliminated from Team Reba on The Voice Season 26 Playoffs & Who's Going to Live Shows?

Find out which members of Team Reba are going to the Live Shows and which ones are going home.

By Josh Weiss
Season 26 of The Voice continued to heat up Monday with the second night of Playoffs, the penultimate stage of NBC's hit musical competition series.

The stakes, of course, are even higher now; only the best singers advance to the Live Shows, which will determine the winner of the entire season. Along with Team Snoop, tonight was Team Reba's big Payoff moment. She brought along guest mentor Lainey Wilson to offer up insight and feedback to Adam Bohanan, Danny Joseph, Edward Preble, Katie O, and Lauren-Michael Sellers

"I've been a fan of The Voice since [it] started," said Wilson, who was appointed an official member of the Grand Ole Opry by Reba herself last season. "I remember me and my family would sit around and watch it and I dreamed about being on the show ... Truthfully, I feel like I'm just gonna be sharing wisdom that's been shared with me."

"We've been so blessed to have women before us to pave [the way], but it's our job now to help pave the way for the newcomers coming up," added McEntire.

The Voice Season 26 Playoffs: Team Reba Results

Team Reba stands together on stage on The Voice Season 26 Episode 16.
Katie O, Adam Bohanan, Edward Preble, Lauren-Michael Sellers and Danny Joseph on The Voice Season 26 Episode 16. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

Who is moving on to Live Shows from Team Reba?

  • Adam Bohanan (sang "Think I'm In Love With You" by Chris Stapleton")
Adam Bohanan sings on stage on The Voice Season 26 Episode 16
Adam Bohanan on The Voice Season 26 Episode 16. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC
  • Danny Joseph (sang "I Heard It Through the Grapevine" by Marvin Gaye")
Danny Joseph sings on stage on The Voice Season 26 Episode 16
Danny Joseph on The Voice Season 26 Episode 16. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

Who got eliminated from Team Reba on The Voice?

Edward Preble sings on stage on The Voice Season 26 Episode 16
Edward Preble on The Voice Season 26 Episode 16. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC
  • Katie O (sang "Hang Tight Honey" by Lainey Wilson)
Katie O sings on stage on The Voice Season 26 Episode 16
Katie O on The Voice Season 26 Episode 16. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC
Lauren-Michael Sellers sings on stage on The Voice Season 26 Episode 16
Lauren-Michael Sellers on The Voice Season 26 Episode 16. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

