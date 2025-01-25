Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight, January 25, 2025? Host and Musical Guest

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight or a repeat? Here's what to know about the January 25, 2025 Host and Musical Guest.

We're mere weeks away from Saturday Night Live's three-hour live celebration of the show's half-century on the air, SNL50: The Anniversary Special. If it's anything like 2015's SNL40 special, you can expect a show overflowing with celebrity cameos and hilarious homages to iconic sketches and characters.

"There are going to be a lot of people there," longtime cast member Colin Jost teased during a January 20 visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "It's going to be crazy. It's now at the point where almost, like, the whole cast coming back — anyone who's been a cast member, anyone who's been a Host can barely fit in the studio."

It's the culmination of 50 days full of events and programming celebrating the milestone anniversary. Every day leading up to February 16, we're rolling out a sketch from each season, selected by SNL to represent that era in the show's history. You can watch them all here.

Dive deeper into the show's history with Peacock's four-part Beyond Saturday Night docu-series, and don't miss NBC's January 27 premiere of Ladies and Gentlemen ... 50 Years of SNL Music, a feature-length documentary co-directed by Questlove and Oz Rodriguez.

Coming off Dave Chappelle's January 18 episode — itself one for the SNL history books, as the comedian delivered its longest monologue ever — you might be wondering what this weekend has in store.

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, January 25, 2025? Yes. Timothée Chalamet is set to host SNL for his third time — and he'll be making his debut as Musical Guest in a double-duty episode.

The actor has earned his second Academy Award nomination for his role as singer-songwriter Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. Chalamet starred in two movies that are up for the 2025 Best Picture Oscar: the Dylan biopic, and 2024's Dune: Part Two.

Timothee Chalamet appears on Saturday Night Live Episode 1876 on Saturday 25th January 2025. Photo: Rosalind O' Connor / NBC

What will Timothée Chalamet perform as SNL Musical Guest?

Will Chalamet perform Bob Dylan songs in Studio 8H? Will he pull off a surprise swerve as Rap Roundtable's $mokeCheddaThaAssGetta, or reunite with Marcello Hernández for a "Baby-Faced Dude" follow-up?

You'll have to watch live on NBC and Peacock to find out.

How can I watch past episodes of SNL?

All 50 seasons of SNL are available to stream on Peacock at any time.



Watch new episodes on Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and stream the next day on Peacock.