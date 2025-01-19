Weekend Update: Michael Longfellow Pleads For TikTok to Not Be Banned

In addition to reviving two Chappelle's Show characters, the comedian turned in a monologue that was nearly 17 minutes long.

Dave Chappelle Broke His Own Record for Longest SNL Monologue Ever

If it felt like Dave Chappelle's January 18 Saturday Night Live episode had fewer sketches than usual, you're right — aside from the cold open and "Weekend Update," there were four. But fans of Chappelle's comedy had reason to cheer the reason why: Chappelle started the show with a monologue that just short of 17 minutes long, effectively turning the first quarter into a stand-up special.

"Boy, I gotta tell you guys something. I'm being very honest, Chappelle said after he'd thanked the audience. "I am in quite the pickle tonight. And it started in October — Lorne Michaels called me and he asked me to do Saturday Night Live, the first episode after the election. And I was like, 'nah, man, I'm cool.'" The Season 50 November 9 post-election episode was hosted by Bill Burr, Chappelle's stand-up comedy contemporary and player on Chappelle's Show, which ran from 2003-2006.

Per Chappelle's account in the monologue, he instead agreed to host SNL for his fourth time on "the date closest to January 6." Thus, in the same week he headlined a January 15 Radio City Music Hall show, the comic indeed hosted the first Season 50 show of 2025.

The previous record-holder for longest-running SNL monologue ever? Also Dave Chappelle, whose November 7, 2020 SNL opener ran 16 minutes and 9 seconds long. His 2016 post-election monologue was comparatively slender at 10 minutes and 40 seconds.

Dave Chappelle during Promos on Saturday Night Live Season 50, Episode 11 on Tuesday, January 14, 2025. Photo: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

For perspective, the other Season 50 Hosts who performed stand-up monologues — Nate Bargatze, John Mulaney, and Burr — all clocked in at between 7 and 8 minutes.

Chappelle's 2025 monologue covered a lot of ground. Thoughts on the wildfires that have devastated southern California transitioned into what it was like living in the Ohio town of Yellow Springs during the 2024 presidential election, the legacy of late president Jimmy Carter, and his hopes for the country as president-elect Donald Trump enters his second term on January 20.

Addressing both president-elect Trump and the audience, Chappelle ended his monologue with, "Do not forget your humanity. And please, have empathy for displaced people, whether they're in the Palisades or Palestine."

How many SNL appearances has Dave Chappelle made? Six in total, technically. Chappelle has hosted SNL four times: November 12, 2016; November 7, 2020; November 12, 2022; and January 18, 2025.

He also made a cameo appearance during Eddie Murphy's monologue in Season 45, and a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance during Dakota Johnson's goodnights in Season 49.