Is The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon New This Week? August 2024

From Studio 6B to the Seine, it's been a busy summer for Jimmy Fallon.

Over the past several weeks, Fallon's sat down with superstars like Jenna Ortega, Adam Sandler, Kim Kardashian, and Michael Keaton. He also welcomed Sabrina Carpenter to talk about her new album, Short N' Sweet, and perform her chart-topping summer bop, "Please Please Please."

Fallon also chatted with the stars of Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, as well as Josh Hartnett from the buzzy box office thriller Trap. Natalie Portman also stopped by and gave Fallon advice for his upcoming trip to Paris.

In addition to Carpenter, artists who've slayed The Tonight Show stage this summer include Thomas Rhett, Erykah Badu, Foster the People, and Ice Spice. Fallon also debuted a special pre-taped performance of BTS member Jimin's latest hit single, "Who," in an epic video shot in an empty warehouse.

Jimmy Fallon, Zoë Kravitz and Sabrina Carpenter during “Ew!” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 2013 on Thursday, August 22, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Fallon has also been a bookworm this summer. He launched his Fallon Book Club Summer Reads for 2024, and after viewers voted, he revealed the winner was The God of the Woods by Liz Moore. Fallon also announced his new children's book, 5 More Sleeps 'til Halloween, which will hit store shelves on September 3.

The Tonight Show Host also brought the party to Paris, as he joined seasoned sports reporter Mike Tirico to co-host the the 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony on Sunday, August 11.

Check out everything you need to know about The Tonight Show guests the week of August 26.

Is The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon new this week, August 26?

No. The Tonight Show cast and crew are taking a much deserved break. The series will be back with new episodes on Tuesday, September 3.

Check out the lineup of Tonight Show episodes for the week of August 26 below:

Monday, August 26: Channing Tatum, Liza Colón-Zayas, and musical guest Lawrence. (Original air date 8/12/24)

Tuesday, August 27: Adam Sandler, will.i.am, Liz Moore, and comedian Julian McCullough. (Original air date 8/20/24)

Wednesday, August 28: Jenna Ortega, Jason Schwartzman, and comedian Thomas Rhett. (Original air date 8/21/24)

Thursday, August 29: Zoë Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter, Melanie Hamrick, and musical guest Sabrina Carpenter. (Original air date 8/22/24)

Friday, August 30: Michael Keaton, Taylor Tomlinson and musical guest Rapsody Ft. Erykah Badu. (Original air date 8/19/24)

Jenna Ortega, Jimmy Fallon and Catherine O'Hara during “True Confessions” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 2012 on Wednesday, August 21, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

When will The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon return with new episodes?

The Tonight Show will return with new episodes on Tuesday, September 3.