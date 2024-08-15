Kim Kardashian's Kids Made "Lists" of Men They Want to Set Her Up With

Kim Kardashian Says Her Kids Try to Set Her Up on Dates; Reveals Her Beats by Dre Collaboration

"Saint wants me to be with any basketball player or soccer player, and I'm like, 'If you only knew,'" the SKIMS co-founder told Jimmy Fallon.

Kim Kardashian says she's happily single at the moment — but that hasn't stopped her four kids from trying to set her up on dates.

When the reality star, fashion and beauty mogul, and sometime actress appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on August 14, she spoke about her SKIMS partnership with Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and debuted a new Beats by Dre headphones collaboration to rival Jimmy Fallon's own mustard-hued collab.

When Fallon asked if Kardashian is dating anyone, the AHS: Delicate actress revealed the way her four children play aspiring matchmakers — even though she's not looking to date right now.

"It's so funny, because my kids try to set me up. They're ready now, and I'm not," she told Fallon. "They're like, 'Alright, mom, let's go!' They're so particular. They make lists." Meaning, actual lists of prospective boyfriends.

Kardashian shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West: North West, 11, Saint West, 8, Chicago West, 6, and Psalm West, 5.

Kim Kardashian's kids want her to date an athlete or a "streamer"

"Saint wants me to be with any basketball player or soccer player," Kardashian told Fallon, dryly adding, "and I'm like, 'If you only knew.'" Kardashian was already famously married to a basketball player — Kris Humphries — for 72 days back in 2011.

"And then some of my kids want me to be with streamers," she continued. "They have lists, and they try to sneakily set me up, and I'm like, 'Guys, this just isn't what I want right now!'"

Kim Kardashian during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 2008 on Wednesday, August 14, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Sounds like Kardashian's schedule is busy enough just trying to keep up with her children's interests. She told Fallon that she was on a "little solo trip to New York" with daughter North, revealing that she enjoys taking trips with each of her kids because "it really is this bonding time."

"I always do a soccer trip with my oldest son [Saint]. He's into soccer. They all have different interests," Kardashian explained. "One is heavily into karate, one is just a full princess, into anything glitter. North is into art. Saint is into soccer and basketball."

"Actually, my son Psalm plays soccer. Saint loves to watch it, so we travel the world. I've taken him to Japan; I've taken them all over. We're going to Spain to see the first Real Madrid game soon," Kardashian revealed. "It's pretty nutty that I've traveled the world for my kids' interests, but it's fun."

"Actually, my son Psalm plays soccer. Saint loves to watch it, so we travel the world. I've taken him to Japan; I've taken them all over. We're going to Spain to see the first Real Madrid game soon," Kardashian revealed. "It's pretty nutty that I've traveled the world for my kids' interests, but it's fun."