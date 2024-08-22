Jenna Ortega Met Michael Keaton When He Was in Costume as Beetlejuice: "A Jump Scare"

"Just everything about it, I was terrified," the Wednesday star told Jimmy Fallon.

Jenna Ortega is living every goth girl's dream by starring in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice — even if one moment while filming it was actually scary. Specifically, when she met Michael Keaton for the first time when he came up behind her while in makeup as the iconic Tim Burton character himself.

Seeing Beetlejuice — one of the most recognizable characters in film history — onscreen is one thing. But actually interacting with the mischievous trickster demon in-person is something else, and Jimmy Fallon wanted to know what it was like on set seeing Keaton dressed as Beetlejuice for the first time.

"Does everyone get quiet or do people cry? I would cry," he asked Ortega, who revealed that her initial meeting with Keaton was like something out of a horror movie.

Ortega admitted she was slightly intimidated by the cast that includes original cast members Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara at the outset. “Never in my wildest dreams," she told The Tonight Show Host. "I just never could have anticipated something like that happening.”

"Michael is the coolest. Obviously, a character like Beetlejuice is so iconic and so loved, and Lydia [Winona Ryder] is the coolest character on the planet. Just everything about it, I was terrified," she said during her August 21 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Jenna Ortega during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 2012 on Wednesday, August 21, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Jenna Ortega "forgot" she'd met Michael Keaton because he'd been dressed as Beetlejuice

"He came up behind me. I was getting a hair and makeup test, and I got a tap on the shoulder, and I turned around — and it was a jump scare, for sure," Ortega told Fallon with a laugh. "He was like, 'Oh, hey, I'm Michael,' and he had... molds peeling off his face. I played it cool."

"It was cool ,until I met him for a second time out of hair and makeup," she continued, and "I introduced myself again because I forgot that I had already met him."

"You didn't meet Michael Keaton. You met Beetlejuice," said Fallon.

In addition to her interview, Ortega was victorious in a round of "True Confessions" with Fallon and her aforementioned costar Catherine O'Hara, who made a surprise appearance to support her costar.

And, during their chat, avowed film fan Ortega played another type of game, ranking five classic movie soundtracks in order of preference (the catch: She had no idea which movie she'd have to rank next). We'll let you see how she ranked Titanic vs Star Wars in her full interview above, but suffice to say she's a Tim Burton collaborator and a huge fan of his movie's soundtracks, too.