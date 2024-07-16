Natalie Portman Has Paris Olympics Advice for Jimmy Fallon: "No Shorts"

Rihanna Helped Natalie Portman Deal with Her Divorce by Calling Her the "Hottest B*tch"

Rihanna Helped Natalie Portman Deal with Her Divorce by Calling Her the "Hottest B*tch"

"You know it's an American if they're wearing shorts," the Oscar-winning actress (and Paris resident) told Fallon.

Emily in Paris? More like Natalie in Paris.

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

On Monday, June 15, Natalie Portman appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. And since the Oscar-winning actress lives in Paris, Jimmy Fallon couldn't help but ask for some tips from a local for his upcoming trip to the "City of Light" for the Closing Ceremony of the 2024 Olympics.

"Give me some advice: How do I not look like a tourist?" Fallon asked Portman during the interview, explaining that he wants to put his best foot forward and "show respect to Paris."

"There's a lot of things," Portman answered, as she started compiling a mental list. When it comes to style, The Lady in the Lake star noted what would get Fallon pegged as a non-native right away. "No flip-flops," Portman said. "Parisians don't wear flip-flops."

Rule number two: "No shorts. You know it's an American if they're wearing shorts," she advised (let's hope Fallon owns a lot of linen).

She also warned Fallon to avoid wearing a red beret, since they are apparently a "big thing" with tourists.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson, Peyton Manning, and Mike Tirico Will Host the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony

The Tonight Show Host asked if there were any phrases Portman could teach him that he could use while he's there, and she said that the for the French "their slang is all inverting words."

"Someone taught me once that to know a language, you have to know how to they say 'Um,'" she continued. The May December star also taught him the French for "too shady" — which Fallon will probably not use while co-hosting the Closing Ceremony with seasoned sports reporter Mike Tirico — but you never know.

NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the Closing Ceremony from the Stade de France, the country’s national stadium, on Sunday, August 11, beginning at 2 p.m. ET. Primetime coverage will begin at 7 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

Natalie Portman during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1997, Monday, July 15, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Natalie Portman says "every woman going through a divorce" deserves the compliment Rihanna gave her

Portman is one of Hollywood's biggest stars, but even she was starstruck when she met Rihanna in January for the first time at Paris Fashion Week.

"It was an amazing experience for me," Portman said before Fallon played the viral video clip of her meeting the "Diamonds" singer.

RELATED: Serena Williams Tried to Scare Off Husband Alexis Ohanian When They First Met

"I think every woman going through divorce should get to have Rihanna say to her that she's a bad b---h," she added. "It was a formative moment in my life."