Why Fans Think Sabrina Carpenter Foretold "Espresso" on Social Media in 2016

"I think you can predict the future," Jimmy Fallon told the Short n' Sweet singer, who also performed "Please, Please, Please."

Is Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet and... psychic?

The singer and actress has had an incredible few months, releasing two of the summer's biggest songs and becoming the second act in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 since The Beatles to debut in the chart's Top 3 with two songs at once. But, as she discussed during her August 22 visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on August 22, some of her fans think she foretold "Espresso" all the way back in 2016.

"The Internet noticed that you seem to be able to manifest things on social media," Jimmy Fallon told her during their interview, before sharing a post the singer made on X (then Twitter).

"It said, 'People are always scared to give me caffeine. I don't know why. Those little espresso things taste cute and I like them,'" Fallon said as she showed the tweet to Carpenter, who checked the date — March 16, 2016 — making her a teenager when she posted it.

"So, I was 15, drinking espresso. Which says a lot about my parents, or me? I don't know," she joked.

Sabrina Carpenter during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 2013 on Thursday, August 22, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Sabrina Carpenter talks Short n' Sweet and performs "Please Please Please" on The Tonight Show

Because that tweet was eight years before the "Espresso" earworm took over Spotify, Fallon suggested Carpenter might have some psychic abilities.

"I think you can predict the future," he told her, "so be careful now when you tweet things out, because they become real."

"What do I tweet tonight? Let me tweet from your phone. What do we tweet?" Carpenter joked.

"That you're going to have the number one album," The Tonight Show Host answered, as the singer knocked on his desk for good luck. "You watch. 'Please Please Please' go back to number one. All of this stuff's going to happen."

After her chat with Fallon, Carpenter sang her hit single "Please Please Please" atop a piano, backed by a full orchestra.

Sabrina Carpenter: Please Please Please

As for Short n' Sweet, Carpenter told Fallon that it really feels like a self-titled album "in a weird way."

"'Short n' Sweet' is sort of like 'Sabrina' in another language to me, and it really just feels like all of these stories and memories," she revealed. "Very much blunt, very forward, very fun, and just some of the best memories I've had over the last two years of writing it. So I'm so excited for everyone to hear it."

