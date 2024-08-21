Sandler told Jimmy Fallon that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end wants in on the golf comedy sequel.

Adam Sandler Talks Happy Gilmore 2 and Says Travis Kelce Wants In: "He's So Funny"

Get ready to hit the green again: Adam Sandler confirmed that the Happy Gilmore sequel is about to start filming. Netflix first announced that a sequel to the 1996 golf comedy was in the works back in May 2024.

"We're gonna do a Happy Gilmore. We're getting ready to shoot it in New Jersey, we start in a couple weeks," Sandler confirmed during his August 20 visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Sandler said of the sports sequel, "it's good. We worked hard on the script, man! We didn't want to let anybody down."

"People have been asking me for a long time, 'Do Happy Gilmore 2,' and I was always like, 'Nah, I'll only let you down,'" he continued. "But then me and my buddy, Tim Herlihy, we came up with this idea. We're really excited about it. We wrote our asses off. We're continuing to try to make it a movie that you guys will like."

Happy Gilmore co-writer Tim Herlihy returns for Netflix sequel

Happy Gilmore 2 will be a return for screenwriter Tim Herlihy as well, as he's been a longtime collaborator with Sandler. In addition to co-writing the original Happy Gilmore, Herlihy also wrote or co-wrote classic Adam Sandler '90s movies ​​​​​Billy Madison, The Wedding Singer, and The Waterboy.

A staff writer on Saturday Night Live from 1994 to 1999, Herlihy is also the father of Please Don't Destroy member Martin Herlihy.

Happy Gilmore 2 will feature a Travis Kelce cameo

Sandler hinted that certain pro golfers and athletes will also be making appearances in the upcoming movie — including Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

"Travis Kelce really wants to be part of this. He's talked about it on a podcast," Fallon said in regard to the rumored cameos.

"We have a nice something for Travis. He's going to come by. He's a very nice guy, you guys would love him in real life," Sandler told the audience. "What a big, handsome guy. Funny and cool as hell. He's a stud, and he's so funny."

Given that Happy Gilmore premiered nearly 30 years ago, Fallon asked Sandler if he'd done the iconic Happy Gilmore golf swing recently. The actor-comedian admitted that he's going to have to practice some more before filming starts.

"You know, you got a hop, skip, and a hit, and I did it recently. It seems simple. So I tried it out. I fell," Sandler admitted. "I laid there for a while, and then somebody brought me a lemonade, and I just kind of laid down on the ground, drinking a lemonade... but I'll be ready."

"When it's time to shoot, I'm a gamer, man," Sandler added. "I show up."

Sandler just has to remembers that "it's all in the hips."