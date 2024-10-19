Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight, October 19, 2024? Host and Musical Guest

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight or a repeat? Here's everything to know about the October 19, 2024 episode.

Last week, on October 12, Ariana Grande returned to host a Wicked-ly good episode of Saturday Night Live.

Not only did the Eternal Sunshine singer show off her comedy chops, she also revived her spot-on impersonations of Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Gwen Stefani, Celine Dion, and pulled out an impressive impression of Jennifer Coolidge. Grande also managed to sing a hilariously off-key parody of "Espresso" in the "Bridesmaid Speech" sketch.

As for the episode's cold open, Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg, Jim Gaffigan, and Dana Carvey returned to play Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff, Tim Walz, and President Joe Biden in an Election 2024 edition of the classic game show, Family Feud.

The Musical Guest was Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks, who made her triumphant return to SNL for the first time in more than 40 years. Nicks performed her new single, "The Lighthouse" and the classic track "Edge of Seventeen," from her debut solo album, Bella Donna.

Since SNL has been new the past three weekends, you might be wondering if Saturday Night Live is new this week.

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, October 19, 2024?

Yes!

Who is this week's SNL Host?

Vanessa Bayer, Beck Bennett, Taran Killam, Michael Keaton, Bobby Moynihan, Sasheer Zamata, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Kate McKinnon during the monologue on Saturday Night Live on April 4, 2015. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBC

Michael Keaton.

This will be the fourth time the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actor has hosted SNL. He first hosted a Halloween episode on October 30, 1982, and subsequently hosted on November 14, 1992 and April 4, 2015.

Who is the Musical Guest?

Billie Eilish.

Grammy and Academy Award winner Billie Eilish is no stranger to the SNL stage. The "Birds of a Feather" singer has previously appeared on the sketch show three times: As Musical Guest on September 28, 2019 and December 16, 2023 — and she pulled double duty as Host and Musical Guest on the December 11, 2021 episode.

