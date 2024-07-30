Is a New Episode of AGT on Tonight? (July 30, 2024)

Will our favorite AGT Judges take a break or are they back this week to watch more incredible Acts?

We’re eight episodes in, and America’s Got Talent has already delivered so many epic moments with the incredible performers vying for not one but two Golden Buzzers — and ultimately a $1 million prize. As we wait to kick off the Live Rounds of Season 19 viewers are on the edge of their seats, but they’ll have to hold tight a little longer because another momentous competition is underway, the Olympics!

Is there a new episode of AGT on Tuesday, July 30, 2024? Sadly, there's no new episode of America's Got Talent on July 30. But there's still plenty of great competition to watch in its place.

How to Watch Watch America’s Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Fans will have to wait just a little bit longer for a new episode of AGT thanks to the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, which are now in full swing.

On July 30, 2024, the 8/7c slot that is usually the home to AGT will broadcast the Gymnastics Women’s Team Final, where the top eight women’s teams compete in the first medaled event after qualification. It’s no surprise that women’s gymnastics prevails as one of the Games’ most-watched sports. This year, Team USA is led by legend Simone Biles, one of the most decorated female gymnasts in Olympic history, and you won’t want to miss this event.

Also on Tuesday night at 9/8c, athletes will be competing for gold in the women’s 100-meter backstroke. Keep an eye out for Minnesota-native Regan Smith, who set a backstroke world record in the U.S. Swimming Trials in June.

You might as well settle in for the night. Surfing made its Olympic debut just three years ago and with so much talent on the women’s U.S. team — including gold medal winner Carissa Moore — the women’s surfing final is another not-to-missed event coming later in the evening at 10:30/9:30c.

Terry Crews carries the Olympic Torch during America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 8. Photo: Greg Gayne/NBC

All of these events will air live on NBC and Peacock, as well as on the NBC Sports App and NBCOlympics.com.

And for those who didn’t catch Men’s Beach Volleyball live, you can watch encore coverage of the match between the USA and the Netherlands, taking place on the splendid Champs de Mar under the Eiffel Tower.

Visit NBC Olympics for the latest news ahead of the Summer Games 2024, which will take place from Saturday, July 27, to Sunday, August 11, 2024.

When do AGT Season 19 Live Shows Start?

Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofía Vergara, and Simon Cowell appear on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 8 "Auditions 8". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Though fans might miss their favorite Judges — Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara — not to worry, they’ll be back soon. The highly anticipated Live Shows begin August 13 and run through September 18. In addition to the Tuesday night episodes, the series will also air one-hour Live Results shows every Wednesday at 8/7c — just to double the fun.

This season, AGT has provided fans with some of the most memorable Acts to ever appear on stage, including a killer lineup of young talent. Who can forget the tiny songstress Pranysqa Mishra, who, at nine years old, belted out Tina Turner’s “River Deep, Mountain High” with the power of a full-fledged pop star? From the soulful original tunes of 9-year-old Journeyy to the “gutsy” vocals of middle schooler Mia Soleil Sanchez, the Judges certainly have their finger on the pulse of entertainment’s up-and-comers.

Toddler math whizzes, teens with angelic voices, and a father-son rap duo from Australia are all heading toward the AGT Live Shows starting on August 13 at 8/7c.

In the meantime, you can stream all the America’s Got Talent episodes from Season 19 or revisit your favorite moments from past seasons on Peacock.