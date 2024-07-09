Olympic Beach Volleyball 2024: Where to Watch, Full Schedule

Dive into the action of Paris 2024, where every spike, serve, and block defines the pursuit of gold on the sun-soaked sands of France.

Get ready to dig deep into the sands of Paris 2024, where the world's top beach volleyball stars are set to deliver a display of athleticism and strategy. As the Summer Games approach, all eyes are on the sun-drenched courts of France.

The tournament will unfold at the picturesque Champ de Mars, offering a backdrop featuring the iconic Eiffel Tower.

Here's everything you need to know about where to watch and the full schedule of matches.

Key athletes to watch

Team USA Women’s roster features the power-packed duo of Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes, who have been a team dating back to 2015 when they were both at the University of Southern California. Cheng, 27, and Hughes, 29, won consecutive NCAA championships in 2016 and 2017 and most recently took home the gold medal at the 2023 FIVB World Beach Volleyball Championships.

Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes of USA celebrate with their medals during the medal ceremony for the Women's Beach Volleyball World Championship Final. Photo: Essene Hernandez/ Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Joining them on the U.S. roster is the duo of Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss. Kloth, 27, and Nuss, 26, played on the same team in college and went on to win the AVP Gold Series Chicago together in September 2022.

Team USA Men's beach volleyball roster for the upcoming season showcases a blend of seasoned talent and promising newcomers, including 29-year-old Andy Benesh and his partner Miles Partain.

Born and raised in Rancho Palos Verdes, Benesh's journey into beach volleyball began on the sand courts, where he honed his skills during offseason breaks from indoor team sessions. After playing indoor volleyball at the University of Southern California, he decided to continue playing beach volleyball in 2018, per Team USA.

Partain, known for his agility playing for the University of California, Los Angeles, has quickly risen through beach volleyball ranks with impressive performances on the domestic and international circuits.

Once an NBA player, Chase Budinger now shines as a beach volleyball star, pairing with longtime partner Miles Evans. Budinger competed in the NBA for seven seasons, played on five national teams, one international team, and played a total of 407 games across eight years, per NBC Olympics before retiring in 2017 to pursue beach volleyball. Evans, a former coach at the Jon Lee Beach Volleyball Camp for youth at East Beach, has been eyeing an Olympic spot for 16 years. The player makes his Olympic debut after playing on the men's volleyball team at UC Santa Barbara.

Miles Partain dives for a one handed pass during the AVP Pro Beach Volleyball Phoenix Championships Open on September 24, 2022 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

How to watch

Every day during the Summer Olympics, NBC will offer fans at least nine hours of daytime coverage of the Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage of swimming, gymnastics, track and field, and more. Considering the time difference (Paris is six hours ahead of the U.S.’s eastern time zone), fans will be able to watch the day’s most popular events live on NBC in the morning and afternoon. NBC will also deliver an enhanced Olympics primetime show each night, providing three hours of must-see entertainment.

In addition, every event from the Summer Olympics will be broadcast live on Peacock, which will be home to an innovative Olympics hub that will include "curated rails of live and upcoming events, dedicated in-depth hubs for nearly 40 sports, medal standings and an interactive schedule."



Complete schedule for Olympic beach volleyball

Saturday, July 27

8:00 a.m. ET: Match 1: M or W Pool Play

9:00 a.m. ET: Match 2: M or W Pool Play

12:00 p.m. ET: Match 3: M or W Pool Play

1:00 p.m. ET: Match 4: M or W Pool Play

4:00 p.m. ET: Match 5: M or W Pool Play

5:00 p.m. ET: Match 6: M or W Pool Play

Sunday, July 28

3:00 a.m. ET: Match 7: M or W Pool Play

4:00 a.m. ET: Match 8: M or W Pool Play

5:00 a.m. ET: Match 9: M or W Pool Play

6:00 a.m. ET: Match 10: M or W Pool Play

9:00 a.m. ET: Match 11: M or W Pool Play

10:00 a.m. ET: Match 12: M or W Pool Play

11:00 a.m. ET: Match 13: M or W Pool Play

2:00 p.m. ET: Match 14: M or W Pool Play

3:00 p.m. ET: Match 15: M or W Pool Play

4:00 p.m. ET: Match 16: M or W Pool Play

Monday, July 29

3:00 a.m. ET: Match 17: M or W Pool Play

4:00 a.m. ET: Match 18: M or W Pool Play

5:00 a.m. ET: Match 19: M or W Pool Play

6:00 a.m. ET: Match 20: M or W Pool Play

10:00 a.m. ET: Match 22: M or W Pool Play

11:00 a.m. ET: Match 23: M or W Pool Play

2:00 p.m. ET: Match 24: M or W Pool Play

3:00 p.m. ET: Match 25: M or W Pool Play

4:00 p.m. ET: Match 26: M or W Pool Play

Tuesday, July 30

3:00 a.m. ET: Match 27: M or W Pool Play

4:00 a.m. ET: Match 28: M or W Pool Play

5:00 a.m. ET: Match 29: M or W Pool Play

6:00 a.m. ET: Match 30: M or W Pool Play

9:00 a.m. ET: Match 31: M or W Pool Play

10:00 a.m. ET: Match 32: M or W Pool Play

11:00 a.m. ET: Match 33: M or W Pool Play

2:00 p.m. ET: Match 34: M or W Pool Play

3:00 p.m. ET: Match 35: M or W Pool Play

4:00 p.m. ET: Match 36: M or W Pool Play

Wednesday, July 31

3:00 a.m. ET: Match 37: M or W Pool Play

4:00 a.m. ET: Match 38: M or W Pool Play

5:00 a.m. ET: Match 39: M or W Pool Play

6:00 a.m. ET: Match 40: M or W Pool Play

9:00 a.m. ET: Match 41: M or W Pool Play

10:00 a.m. ET: Match 42: M or W Pool Play

11:00 a.m. ET: Match 43: M or W Pool Play

2:00 p.m. ET: Match 44: M or W Pool Play

3:00 p.m. ET: Match 45: M or W Pool Play

4:00 p.m. ET: Match 46: M or W Pool Play

Thursday, August 1

3:00 a.m. ET: Match 47: M or W Pool Play

4:00 a.m. ET: Match 48: M or W Pool Play

5:00 a.m. ET: Match 49: M or W Pool Play

6:00 a.m. ET: Match 50: M or W Pool Play

9:00 a.m. ET: Match 51: M or W Pool Play

10:00 a.m. ET: Match 52: M or W Pool Play

11:00 a.m. ET: Match 53: M or W Pool Play

2:00 p.m. ET: Match 54: M or W Pool Play

3:00 p.m. ET: Match 55: M or W Pool Play

4:00 p.m. ET: Match 56: M or W Pool Play

Friday, August 2

3:00 a.m. ET: Match 57: M or W Pool Play

4:00 a.m. ET: Match 58: M or W Pool Play

5:00 a.m. ET: Match 59: M or W Pool Play

6:00 a.m. ET: Match 60: M or W Pool Play

9:00 a.m. ET: Match 61: M or W Pool Play

10:00 a.m. ET: Match 62: M or W Pool Play

11:00 a.m. ET: Match 63: M or W Pool Play

2:00 p.m. ET: Match 64: M or W Pool Play

3:00 p.m. ET: Match 65: M or W Pool Play

4:00 p.m. ET: Match 66: M or W Pool Play

Saturday, August 3

3:00 a.m. ET: Match 67: M or W Pool Play

4:00 a.m. ET: Match 68: M or W Pool Play

5:00 a.m. ET: Match 69: M or W Pool Play

6:00 a.m. ET: Match 70: M or W Pool Play

10:00 a.m. ET: Match 71: M or W Pool Play

11:00 a.m. ET: Match 72: M or W Pool Play

12:00 p.m. ET: Match 73: M or W Lucky Loser

3:00 p.m. ET: Match 74: M or W Lucky Loser

4:00 p.m. ET: Match 75: M or W Lucky Loser

5:00 p.m. ET: Match 76: M or W Lucky Loser

Sunday, August 4

3:00 a.m. ET: Match 77: M or W Round of 16

4:00 a.m. ET: Match 78: M or W Round of 16

7:00 a.m. ET: Match 79: M or W Round of 16

8:00 a.m. ET: Match 80: M or W Round of 16

11:00 a.m. ET: Match 81: M or W Round of 16

12:00 p.m. ET: Match 82: M or W Round of 16

3:00 p.m. ET: Match 83: M or W Round of 16

4:00 p.m. ET: Match 84: M or W Round of 16

Monday, August 5

3:00 a.m. ET: Match 85: M or W Round of 16

4:00 a.m. ET: Match 86: M or W Round of 16

7:00 a.m. ET: Match 87: M or W Round of 16

8:00 a.m. ET: Match 88: M or W Round of 16

11:00 a.m. ET: Match 89: M or W Round of 16

12:00 p.m. ET: Match 90: M or W Round of 16

3:00 p.m. ET: Match 91: M or W Round of 16

4:00 p.m. ET: Match 92: M or W Round of 16

Tuesday, August 6

11:00 a.m. ET: M or W Quarterfinal 1

12:00 p.m. ET: M or W Quarterfinal 2

3:00 p.m. ET: M or W Quarterfinal 3

4:00 p.m. ET: M or W Quarterfinal 4

Wednesday, August 7

11:00 a.m. ET: M or W Quarterfinal 1

12:00 p.m. ET: M or W Quarterfinal 2

3:00 p.m. ET: M or W Quarterfinal 3

4:00 p.m. ET: M or W Quarterfinal 4

Thursday, August 8

11:00 a.m. ET: M or W Semifinal 1

12:00 p.m. ET: M or W Semifinal 2

3:00 p.m. ET: M or W Semifinal 1

4:00 p.m. ET: M or W Semifinal 2

Friday, August 9

3:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Bronze Final

4:30 p.m. ET: Women’s Gold Final

Saturday, August 10

3:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Bronze Final

4:30 p.m. ET: Men’s Gold Final