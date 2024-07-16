"Gutsy" 13-Year-Old Mia Sanchez Hit the Most Impressive Note Singing Billie Eilish

The AGT Judges were impressed by this “gutsy young lady” who set sang a Billie Eilish song.

Mia Soleil Sanchez is not your typical 13-year-old kid. The “Tiny Singer,” as she’s known on her social media, has been singing her heart out since she was at least five years old. It’s no surprise she brought down the house during her America’s Got Talent audition, tackling one of the most haunting, heartbreak songs of our generation.

Even though the New Jersey native has spent a good chunk of her life singing in nationwide competitions, she admitted to Terry Crews backstage that she was “nervous” about her upcoming performance.

“I feel shocked that I’m even here in the first place,” said the youngster, adding, “I have to calm myself down because I’m way too excited.”

Who is Mia Soleil Sanchez?

Mia Soleil Sanchez appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 7. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Sanchez lives in a large household in Franklin, New Jersey that includes three siblings and four cousins, “so it’s kinda crazy,” she says, adding, “They’re really supportive of me.”

But she always carves out time to pursue her passion for singing — winning national competitions and also performing closer to home. She recently starred as Moana in her school play and followed that up with a star turn at the Red Bull Arena, where she sang the national anthem before a Major League Soccer Game.

“I started doing little competitions in my town, and I had this little thing called Sussex County’s Got Talent,” Sanchez told Crews backstage about how she started her career.

The accolades for the “tiny” songstress snowballed from there, and she now has a huge fanbase, with some 13,000 Instagram followers.

What song did Mia Soleil Sanchez Sing

Mia Soleil Sanchez appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 7. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Sanchez sang “Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish, a haunting song about love and heartbreak that Eilish released when she was just 19. The audience was clearly swept up by Sanchez’s soulful rendition, which inspired many people to sing along and Judge Sophia Vergara to sway back and forth at the Judge's Table. The 13-year-old’s powerful voice seemed well beyond her years when she hit the sweeping notes of the verse “Just leave me alone!” (of course, minus the f-bombs of the original). A stunned moment of silence followed her performance, which was only broken when Simon Cowell uttered, “Wow.”

What did the Judges say about her performance?

Mia Soleil Sanchez appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 7. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

The teen already has a signature look, sporting red bejeweled cat-eye glasses that caught both Cowell and Heidi Klum’s attention.

“I love the look that you’re serving,” said the fashionista. “I think you’re so cute and a very gutsy young lady. Very proud of you. Well done,” enthused Klum.

“Mia Soleil Sanchez, I think that’s a name people are going to note tomorrow,” predicted Howie Mandell. “I love everything about you, and I think America and the world will love you, too.” Vergara had short but impactful feedback for the teen, saying with total conviction: “I think you are a star.”

“You know what’s cool is that you kinda grew with the song, and that’s not easy,” stated Cowell about the 2021 hit. “I think that means you’ve got great taste, and you know where you’re going. So I really, really, really like this audition.” Mandel mentioned this was one of those times he wished he had three Golden Buzzers. “I would love to have ten,” quipped Klum.

