How Simon Cowell's Fiancée Lauren Silverman Helps Him Relax: "He's a Workaholic"

The AGT executive producer and Judge first met Silverman in 2004, and they share son Eric, 10.

From American Idol to The X Factor and America's Got Talent, Simon Cowell has stayed busy over the years.

In a new HELLO! story, the beloved AGT Judge revealed how life with his fiancée Lauren Silverman and his son, Eric, has changed his ways these days.

"Twenty years ago, I would have said I didn't think I was going to have kids because I thought I was too old," Cowell, 64, said in a joint interview with Silverman, 46. "So when I got the news I was going to be a dad — and the first time I saw his scan — I was literally obsessed. Something changed and I looked at life in a completely different way."

"Every decision I make now I am thinking about Eric," he said of his 10-year-old son. "Is it the right decision for him?"

Cowell definitely embraces Eric's role in his career and values his input. The executive producer's son has been spotted pressing Golden Buzzers and even predicted AGT's Season 18 winner.

"I'm very, very mindful of the young audience particularly when we're filming," he told NBC Insider. "I look around, and I'm always curious to see what they like and what makes them laugh. And that's taught me an awful lot over the years. When you have kids, everything's in the moment. They either like something, or they don't. So I'm always thoughtful about the show and wanting every age to like the show."

Simon Cowell, Eric Cowell and Lauren Silverman at the "America's Got Talent" Season 18 Finale held at the Hotel Dena on September 27, 2023 Photo: John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images

When did Simon Cowell meet fiancée Lauren Silverman?

Silverman and Cowell became friends in 2004, but the two didn't publicly confirm a romantic relationship until 2013, as they were preparing for parenthood. The couple eventually got engaged in December 2021.

In the 20 years since they first met, Silverman said Cowell has changed quite a bit, saying: "He would stay up until crazy hours and sometimes wake up to two o'clock in the afternoon. But obviously I'm a mom and life doesn't work that way."

"I always try to help him to find that balance, because he's a workaholic. He loves his work, which is fantastic," she continued. "But he sometimes needs me and Eric to push him to do more normal things and get up at a reasonable hour. And I guess in that sense, we've helped him — and he's definitely got a lot better since we first met, that's for sure."

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman attend the Shooting Star Ball in aid of Shooting Star Children's Hospices at the Royal Lancaster Hotel on November 12, 2021 in London, England. Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

In a 2023 interview with The Sun, Cowell said, "Before Eric, my life was 99 percent work. I was obsessed with it. Now Eric is around, I don't work through the night anymore. If he hadn't come along, God knows what would have happened."

Simon Cowell's family with Lauren Silverman

In addition to Eric, 10, Cowell is also the soon-to-be stepfather of Silverman's older son, Adam Silverman, 18, from her previous marriage.

"I think before he had Eric his life was great, and he had so much success. But there was definitely a void, something missing," Silverman told HELLO! "And maybe he didn't even know what that thing was."

"But once he became a dad and had someone like me to answer to, he realized that actually there's so much more to life and what's the point of having all this if you don't have somebody you want to share it with?"

