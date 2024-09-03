CeCe Winans & Whitney Houston Singing "Bridge Over Troubled Water" Is Gospel Gold

The two vocal powerhouses came together for one epic moment.

If you loved gospel singer CeCe Winans' iconic recent performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, you'll love her take on the Simon & Garfunkel classic "Bridge Over Troubled Water" — in which she joined forces with none other than Whitney Houston. Yes, you read that right: Winans and the late Houston were together on stage in 1996 for a televised event and delivered a performance that can only be described as gospel gold.

Watch Houston and Winans' "Bridge Over Troubled Water" performance here.

Between the two of them, these ladies have a jaw-dropping 21 Grammy Awards (Winans has 15!). It's no surprise their collective singing prowess is larger than life. Seriously, we could watch this performance on repeat for hours.

CeCe Winans visited The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier in 2024

CeCe Winans on The Kelly Clarkson Show Episode 7I165. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

During her June 2024 visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show, Winans opened up to host Kelly Clarkson about her second live album, More Than This.

"I like studio records because you can listen to it, go back, fix it, and when it's live—you already know—when it's live, it's live, you do what you do," she explained. "But there's nothing like the audience. The energy of a live record with the live audience is just the best."

"To be able to use what God has given you and to share good news and to bring life—because music is so powerful—it's an honor, it's a privilege," Winans said.

Everything to know about "Bridge Over Troubled Water"

Released in 1970 as the second single off Simon & Garfunkel's fifth studio album of the same name, "Bridge Over Troubled Water" was an immediate commercial hit. Equal parts gospel, soft rock, and pop (with a sprinkle of classic children's music added for good measure), the song took home Grammy Awards in 1970 for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Contemporary Song, and Best Arrangement, Instrumental and Vocals, beating out iconic songs like The Beatles' "Let it Be" and James Taylor's "Fire and Rain."

The song's success was felt worldwide. It reached number-one on the U.S.-based Billboard Hot 100 and topped the charts everywhere from Canada to Indonesia.

"Bridge Over Troubled Water" is widely regarded as one of the best songs Simon & Garfunkel has ever made and has been covered by prominent artists like Aretha Franklin, Johnny Cash, Clay Aiken, and Boyle over many decades.