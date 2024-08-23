Darci Lynne's Voice Is Beyond Her Years Singing Aretha Franklin's "Respect" (LISTEN)

Nothing but respect to Darci Lynne for covering Aretha Franklin's classic empowerment anthem. In a new video, the America's Got Talent winner belts out "Respect" while sitting on the floor, casually showing off one of her many talents. Clearly, she's having a ton of fun. Check it out below.

According to her caption, the video appears to have been taken during rehearsals for her upcoming August 24 show at the Beaver County Fair in her native Oklahoma. So some lucky fans will get to hear her flawless vocals live and in-person. And if you just so happen to be in town, tickets are still available here.

Darci Lynne releases a new single, "Someone Wake Me Up"

Since winning AGT for her ventriloquism, Lynne has continued to perform, branching out into impressions, straightforward singing, and now, writing her own music. Still just 19 years old, the Oklahoma native released her first single in February, and just followed it up with a new track, "Someone Wake Me Up."

“I’m almost 20 years old, so I’ve had my fair share of dates and boys,” Lynne she told People of the track. “It’s safe to say I’ve almost lost hope for something real, but this song is hopeful. I hope people listen and believe in true love like I still do!”

“I’ve really been diving into my sound and ‘Someone Wake Me Up’ specifically leans more ‘pop’ than the country vibe of ‘Push Our Luck,’” she added. “I’m still experimenting when it comes to what I write and I’m excited to bring people with me as I do!”

Lynne has also been spending her time reconnecting with some familiar faces. She and comedian Preacher Lawson met while competing in AGT Season 12, with Lawson and Lynne's bunny puppet Petunia establishing a faux rivalry even as the humans became pals. Over the summer, the two met up for a chat, but thanks to Petunia, it quickly went off the rails. The sassy rabbit mocked everything from Lawson's asthma to his jumpiness.

In a 2017 interview with The Oklahomian, Lynne reflected on the "respect"-filled atmosphere behind the scenes of the competition series. "AGT was so much fun because I feel like the best part was meeting all of the contestants because everyone there was never mean, never competition," she explained.

At the time, Lynne hadn't started writing her own music (that would come with lockdown in 2020), but she already knew that she wanted to do much more than just ventriloquism in her career. "I don't really want to be known as just the puppet girl or just a singing ventriloquist," she said. "I want to be known as the performer, singer, ventriloquist, actress, Broadway star, all of it. I want to do it all."