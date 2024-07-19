Darci Lynne's A Cappella "Love Story" Taylor Swift Cover Is a Vocal Home Run

America's Got Talent Season 12 winner Darci Lynne sounds flawless covering a song by another young blonde singer: Taylor Swift. The ventriloquist and musician sang a snippet of Swift's early hit "Love Story" a cappella, showing off her vibrato and adding a couple riffs to the melody. "Taylor Swift has my heart " Lynne wrote when she posted the clip to Facebook in August 2020. Check it out here.

About "Love Story" by Taylor Swift

One of the biggest hits of Swift's career, the song is the story of a Romeo and Juliet-style couple kept apart by circumstance, though in Swift's version, there's a happy ending. It was released as the first single from Swift's 2008 album Fearless and was at one point one of the most-downloaded digital singles of all time. Swift's re-recorded version, released in 2021, hit number one on the Hot Country charts.

Over the years, Swift has spoken about her inspiration for the song and its fairytale imagery, which is also present in the music video. "You take me getting mad at my parents because they didn’t want me to date this dude when I was, like, 17. I threw a fit and ran to my room and wrote a song on my bedroom floor called 'Love Story'…songs happen in really weird, strange, quirky ways," she revealed to VH1.

Addressing her reputation as a romantic, Swift said on the BBC, "We have this perception of Prince Charming. I have songs that are about believing in that sort of thing, and songs that are about not believing in it."

Years later, she reflected on her journey after re-recording Fearless, telling Good Morning America, "So far, of the ones I've recorded, I think it's been the most fun doing 'Love Story' because the older music, my voice was so teenaged and I sometimes, when I hear my older music and my older young teenage voice, it makes me feel like I'm a different singer now."

The song remains a fan favorite and has been on the set list for the entirety of Swift's massive Eras Tour.

Darci Lynne is a certified Swiftie

This isn't the first of the megastar's many hits that Lynne's lent her voice to. She previously accompanied herself on guitar while singing "Picture to Burn" from Swift's debut album, and uploaded a heavenly rendition of Swift's balled "Lover."

