Did Dateline Really Inspire This Song from Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department?

Which Taylor Swift song is inspired by Dateline?

The song “Florida!!!” — co-written with Florence Welch, the lead singer of the band Florence and the Machine —subtly pays tribute to the beloved NBC newsmagazine by telling the story of a criminal on the run looking to start a new life and “beat the charges” against them.

“I think I was coming up with this idea of like, what happens when your life doesn’t fit or your choices you’ve made catch up to you and you’re surrounded by these harsh consequences and judgment, and circumstances did not lead you to where you want to be and you just want to escape from everything you’ve ever known," Swift explained to iHeartRadio of her inspiration. "Is there a place you could go?”

The answer — at least according to Swift — is Florida.

“I’m always watching like Dateline — people, you know, have these crimes that they commit,” Swift shared. “Where do they immediately skip town and go to? They go to Florida, you know? They like try to reinvent themselves, have a new identity, blend in. And I think when you go through a heartbreak, there’s a part of you that thinks, I want a new name, I want a new life, I don’t want anyone to know where I’ve been or know me at all. And so that was the jumping-off point.”