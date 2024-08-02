Darci Lynne Hit the Wildest Notes of Teddy Swims' "Lose Control" While Playing Piano

The AGT Season 12 winner tackled Swims' hit, and we can't get enough.

Darci Lynne's Instagram post on July 31 is another shining example of her fantastic range and tone, as she flawlessly covered Teddy Swims' hit "Lose Control." Her puppet friends had the day off for this one as Lynne let her vocals shine.

How to Watch Watch America’s Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

"This song is on repeat currently ughhh 🤌🏻😭 @teddyswims," she captioned.

The America's Got Talent alum, whose audition went viral in 2017, consistently blows fans away with her candid social media performances. The cherry on top of her "Lose Control" cover was Lynne making full use of her hands since she didn't have to worry about controlling a puppet. Instead, she effortlessly played piano like a rock star.

Just a few days ago, Lynne had a reunion of sorts with a fellow AGT fan favorite: Preacher Lawson! The two had a friendly rivalry back in Season 12, and a genuine bond formed between the talented performers despite their significant age gap (Lynne was 12, and Lawson was 26 when the two competed against each other).

Here's everything to know about "Lose Control"

Released in 2003 as the second single off Swims' breakout debut album, I've Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 1), "Lose Control" marks the artist's first song to appear on the Billboard Hot 100. Actually, the track did much better than just appearing on the chart — it peaked at #1 in March 2024!

The Atlanta-based singer-songwriter has made a career out of defying typical musical genres and combining soulful jazz elements and classic pop arrangements. In an interview with Prelude Press in 2023, Swims explained his thought process behind the song's creation.

Darci Lynne attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Netflix's "XO, Kitty" at the Tudum Theater on May 11, 2023 in Hollywood, California; Teddy Swims attends the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party at Citizen News Hollywood on February 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Elyse Jankowski/Getty Images; Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Warner Music

"Being in love can be like an addiction sometimes — always chasing the highs from the lows," he explained. "It's about losing yourself and losing control when it all starts to cave in and thinking that the only way out is through being with that person, chasing that feeling over and over again."

It shouldn't surprise any Lynne fans that she chose this epic song as her latest cover — like Swims, the 19-year-old constantly breaks down musical boundaries herself, whether her mouth is opened or closed!