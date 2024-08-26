CeCe Winans Brings Down the House with "That's My King" on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Believe it or not, some of the best musical moments on The Kelly Clarkson Show aren't Kellyoke sessions, they're can't-miss performances by the guests themselves!

During the June 12, 2024 episode of Kelly Clarkson's award-winning show (Season 6 premieres September 23), renowned gospel artist CeCe Winans took the stage, backed by My Band Y'all, to deliver an unbelievable rendition of her song "That's My King" that left viewers jaws on the floor.

What a soulful, rocking performance. Winans had the audience in the palm of her hand throughout the song, and it was hard to spot anyone not clapping along to the magical rendition.

After watching that video, no one should be surprised to find out that Winans boasts the most Grammy wins of any female gospel singer in history. The 59-year-old has earned 15 throughout her career to go along with dozens of other accolades. She won her first Grammy in 1987 and never looked back.

Here's what to know about "That's My King"

"That's My King" was released in 2024 as a single off the artists' live concert album, More Than This. According to Bright-FM, Winans wrote the song for a very specific reason:

"It's a song to remind us who we serve," she said. "We serve a God who has all power, He knows the end from the beginning. He's your Shepherd, He's your provider, He's a father to the fatherless, He's a mother to the motherless. And when you're reminded of who He is in your life, you can't help but give Him praise."

CeCe Winans on The Kelly Clarkson Show Episode 7I165. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Winans' performance was a perfect match for The Kelly Clarkson Show. From the universal subject matter to the powerful vocals that compose it, it quickly became one of our favorite non-Clarkson moments we've seen yet on the show!

The Kelly Clarkson Show returns this fall for Season 6

It's official: Clarkson is back in 30 Rock for another fantastic season of The Kelly Clarkson Show!

The festivities start with a weeklong rooftop party in New York City, highlighted by special guest appearances, a Kellyoke medley, and the same laughter and fun that has been a pillar of the award-winning show for years. Season 6 is shaping up to be the best yet — just look at who's scheduled to drop by:

Kristen Bell, Halle Berry, Adam Brody, Michael Bublé, Jim Carrey, Colin Farrell, Jelly Roll, Anna Kendrick, Adam Lambert, Miranda Lambert, Trevor Noah, Teddy Swims, Uma Thurman, Keith U