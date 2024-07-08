The Acoustics of Huntley's A Cappella Whitney Houston Cover Are Unbelievable (LISTEN)

We Read Your Comments and We're Bringing Adam Levine Back | The Voice | NBC

The Season 24 Voice winner sang "I Will Always Love You" in a hotel bathroom, and it's magic.

As it turns out, The Voice Season 24 winner Huntley sounds phenomenal no matter where he sings, whether on stage performing for millions of viewers, or in a hotel bathroom!

On July 7, he took to Instagram to share his feelings about finally being able to take a nice, hot shower after a recent whirlwind tour. The powerhouse vocalist took the opportunity to belt out a few lines of the Whitney Houston classic, "I Will Always Love You."

"How I feel when I find a shower I fit in while on the road ❤️🛀," he said.

Go figure that the inside of a hotel bathroom is the perfect venue to showcase Huntley's larger-than-life vocals. Seriously, the acoustics in that room are amazing! And the fact that Houston's iconic song is so difficult to sing makes his impromptu vocal performance even more impressive.

Fans got a taste of what Huntley's been up to this summer a few months ago when he impressively delivered a memorable cover of "Too Sweet" by Hozier.

Here's what to know about "I Will Always Love You"

Houston was not the legendary artist initially responsible for bringing such an epic song to life. While her version of "I Will Always Love You" reached #1 (and stayed there for months) on the Billboard Hot 100 as part of the soundtrack to the film The Bodyguard, fans have another music sensation to thank for penning the iconic song: Dolly Parton!

Huntley on The Voice "The Playoffs Part 1" Season 24 Episode 17; Whitney Houston performs during the 1st Annual BET Awards June 19, 2001 at the Paris Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC; M. Caulfield/WireImage

While most people equate Houston's 1992 ballad as the "definitive" version of the song, Parton wrote and recorded "I Will Always Love You" in 1973 as a tribute to a mentor and former business partner she parted ways with. Although Parton's version topped the country charts, the song didn't become a worldwide tour de force until nearly 20 years later with Houston's version.

At the 36th Annual Grammy Awards, Houston brought home some serious hardware thanks to "I Will Always Love You." The superstar took home Grammys for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.