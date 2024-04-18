Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Huntley Randomly Singing His Heart Out at a Bar with Jacquie Roar Is Pure Art (VIDEO)
The two The Voice Season 24 Artists nailed this intense rock song.
Huntley has proven yet again that his voice is perfect for gritty rock songs.
On April 17, The Voice Season 24 winner shared a candid clip of him singing "Fall to Pieces" by Velvet Revolver with fellow Season 24 Artist Jacquie Roar while at Cheeky's Cocktail Bar in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The duet seemed to be spur-of-the-moment, with the two sitting bar side while they joyfully belted the track.
During their cover, their raspy voices blended together perfectly while they sang the harrowing lyrics with passion.
"When you make friends that match you energy 😂 Great after party at @cheekys_cocktails," Huntley captioned the post.
"Holy shit… we’re f*****g GOOD! 😍😂," Jacquie Roar responded in the comments.
Check out the epic moment later down in this post.
What to know about "Fall to Pieces" by Velvet Revolver
Velvet Revolver is a super group rock band composed off Scott Weiland from Stone Temple Pilots, Slash and Duff McKagan, and Matt Sorum from Guns N' Roses, and Dave Kushner from Wasted Youth. "Fall to Pieces" is a single released off the band's 2004 debut album Contraband. It reached the 67th position on the Billboard US Hot 100 charts, and the number 1 position on the Billboard US Mainstream Rock charts. According to Rolling Stone, "Fall to Pieces" is the band's biggest hit, and the lyrics tell the story of the toll addiction can take on the loved ones around you. The outlet called the track "soaring but tough."
"Fall to Pieces" by Velvet Revolver lyrics
It's been a long year since you've been gone
I've been alone here, I've grown old
Fall to pieces, I'm falling
Fell to pieces and I'm still falling
Every time I'm falling down
All alone, I fall to pieces
I keep a journal of memories
I'm feeling lonely, I can't breathe
Fall to pieces, I'm falling
Fell to pieces and I'm still falling
Every time I'm falling down
All alone, I fall to pieces
Every time I'm falling down
All alone, I fall to pieces
Every time I'm falling down
All alone, I fall to pieces
All the years I've tried with more to go
Will the memories die, I'm waiting?
Will I find you, can I find you?
We're falling down, I'm falling
Every time I'm falling down
All alone, I fall to pieces
Every time I'm falling down
All alone, I fall to pieces
Every time I'm falling down
All alone, I fall to pieces
Every time I'm falling down
All alone, I fall to pieces