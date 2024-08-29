Carrie Underwood & Cece Winans' "Great Is Thy Faithfulness" Duet Is a Divine Experience

Carrie Underwood and CeCe Winans' unbelievable duet is here to blow you away.

It's always special when two iconic voices come together, and in 2021, the two powerhouse singers reunited and gave the world a live version of "Great Is Thy Faithfulness" that will give you the chills.

Set inside an empty and cathedral-like Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Underwood and Winans performed a live version of the song they worked on together in-studio for the former Voice Coach's album, My Savior.

Both women's voices are beyond powerful, but there's something about the deep soulfulness of Winans' voice that complements the soaring highs Underwood is known for that feels transcendent!

In a 2021 interview with GRAMMY.com, Underwood believed Winans joining her in the studio to record "Great Is Thy Faithfulness" was as close to divine intervention as it gets.

"I feel like God was really watching out for this project in so many ways," Underwood said. "Her people had called us about something completely separate, and we thought, 'This is our open door.' She said yes, and within days she was in the studio with me."

As a 15-time Grammy Award winner, Winans has been a force to be reckoned with for decades. For Underwood, working with the legend was not only a wonderful memory but a learning experience.

"She came in, and I felt like we just needed to sit back and let her work her magic because it truly was inspirational," she explained. "And besides her extremely God-given, powerful, inspiring voice, her presence was just so wonderful to be around. I feel like when I work with legends, I'm a sponge. I want to see what you do and how you do it. So it was equal parts getting to work with her and sing with her, but also learning from her."

Here's what to know about "Great Is Thy Faithfulness"

Carrie Underwood launches Exclusive SiriusXM Channel CARRIE'S COUNTRY Live from Margaritaville on June 09, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee; CeCe Winans attends the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry on September 16, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Davis/Getty Images for SiriusXM; John Shearer/ACMA2020

Originally written as a Christian hymn by Thomas Chisholm in 1923, it was converted into a song shortly thereafter by William Runyan. "Great Is Thy Faithfulness" gained national recognition worldwide thanks to Billy Graham, the famed evangelist who used the song frequently during his international crusades.

The title is a direct reference to the Old Testament's Book of Lamentations 3:23.

In 2021, Underwood included her version of "Great Is Thy Faithfulness" (featuring Winans) on her eighth studio album, My Savior. The song's success helped propel the album as high as number four on the Billboard 200 and earned Underwood a Grammy Award for Best Roots Gospel Album.

"For this album, I chose some of the familiar hymns I've been singing for as long as I can remember," Underwood wrote on social media after the album's release. "These songs set the foundation for me and I hope you love them as much as I do."