Find Out Who Won The Voice Season 26 Here (SPOILERS)

The winner of The Voice Season 26 will be revealed at the end of the Finale on Tuesday night, December 10. The episode kicks off at 9/8c.

After several weeks of Blind Auditions, Battles, Knockouts, Playoffs, and Live Performance Shows, The Voice Season 26 Finale is here. It's all come down to this. Dozens of singers across four Coach teams have been whittled down to just five finalists: Danny Joseph from Reba McEntire's team, Jeremy Beloate from Snoop Dogg's team, Sofronio Vasquez from Michael Bublé's team, Sydney Sterlace from Gwen Stefani's team, and Shye, also from Team Bublé. After singing their hearts out one last time in the December 9 episode, America sent in their votes. Now, the results will be revealed on live TV—and one Artist's life will be changed forever.

So, who won The Voice Season 26? Read, below, how to find out the results.

Who won The Voice Season 26? Learn the results

Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani and Michael Buble during the coach performance ahead of Season 26 of The Voice. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Before the winner is announced, fans are in for a star-studded Finale episode. Not only are all the Artists in the Top 5 performing duets with their respective Coaches, some of your favorite singers like Dan + Shay, Kelly Clarkson, and Sting will also be taking the stage. The December 9 episode included all the Top 5 Artists' final performances in addition to a performance from Season 24 winner Huntley and a duet from Coach Michael Bublé and Carly Pearce. Martha Stewart, a good friend of Coach Snoop Dogg, also made an appearance.

Season 26 has been a rollercoaster, with two new Coaches, Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg, entering the fold.

“My strategy was to look, listen and learn,” Snoop Dogg said about his first day of Blind Auditions. “First of all, I'm glad they didn't make me go first [during Blinds]. They made me go, like, second or third, so I was able to watch the other Coaches and see some of the things that they did. And then once I understood that, I could add some Snoop-ism to the situation, as far as my conversation and my lingo, to the Artist to try to get them to come home.”

Bublé said about the Blind Auditions experience, “Honestly, it's not what I'm best at. It's hard to advocate for yourself in that way. And when I did, I tried to do it with humor, to be self-deprecating and to hope that you could break down barriers that way. It would have been harder for me, I think in other seasons where there was a different energy, like more of an edge of Coaches kind of fighting each other. But I was trying to be genuine, to tell people that I might be able to help them, and use humor, again, just to break down those walls. Because my dad always said: If you're good, you don't have to tell people.”

Bublé will return to The Voice in Season 27 as a Coach, alongside John Legend, Adam Levine, and Kelsea Ballerini. It premieres Monday, February 3 at 8/7c on NBC.