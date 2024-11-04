The Voice Season 26 Battles Results Night 5: November 4, 2024

Here are the complete results from the fifth night of Battles on The Voice Season 26.

The Voice Season 26 Battles entered their fifth night Monday (November 4) as Coaches Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé continue to whittle down their respective teams.

As you know by now, Artists in this round are either chosen to advance to the Knockouts, sent home, or stolen by other Coaches. In other words, this is where the tough decisions start to be made. Coaches must choose between their own mentees, who try to out-sing the other throughout the course of a duet.

See, below, the full results for The Voice Season 26 Battles, Night 5:

The Voice Season 26 Battles results: November 4, 2024

Team Bublé

J.Paul vs. Kamila Kiehne

Song choice: "Toxic"

Winner: J.Paul. (Kamila Kiehne was sent home.)

Cameron Wright vs. Cassidy Lee

Song choice: "Hero"

Winner: Cameron Wright. (Cassidy Lee stolen by Team Reba.)

Team Reba

Tanner Frick vs. Tate Renner

Song choice: "Need a Favor"

Winner: Tate Renner. (Tanner Frick stolen by Team Bublé.)

323 vs. Katie O

Song choice: "Lonesome Loser"

Winner: Katie O. (323 was sent home.)

“It’s not [about] how they look or how they sound, it's what do we feel when they're performing?” McEntire said about how she picks Artists. “Are we inspired? Do we feel something? I will turn in a heartbeat for somebody that makes me feel something—cry, or laugh—but I've got to feel something. A lot of people can sing. How many people can touch your heart when they sing? That's what we're looking for, and it's an eclectic group of entertainers and singers that we've chosen. It's maybe not the fanciest, or maybe the youngest, but it's who touched our hearts.”

And she said to Newsweek about doing the show, "It's a well-oiled machine, so getting in at this time is marvelous. Everybody knows the game plan, from the crew, the producers. Everybody on the show is so nice, so sweet, and have been so helpful. I'm loving it."

Team Snoop

Mary McAvoy vs. Michael Alexandersson

Song choice: “I Only Have Eyes For You”

Winner: Mary McAvoy. (Michael Alexandersson was sent home.)

Team Gwen

Camryn Brooks vs. Rowdy Shea

Song choice: "I Remember Everything”

Winner: Camryn Brooks