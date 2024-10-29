“Performance of the Night”: Aliyah Khaylyn Got Snoop's Final Steal on The Voice

Snoop Dogg just pulled off one of the biggest Steals on The Voice Season 26.

It's no accident that virtually every Battle on The Voice includes some discussion of just how hard it is for the Coaches to choose a winner. They've not only bonded with these singers, but they've hopefully coached them to the point that each artist can bring their best to the table, creating an even matchup in which it's hard to choose a victor.

Fortunately, that's what the Steal button was made for, and during the last Battle of the October 29 episode, Snoop Dogg used his to capture one of the season's most powerful singers.

Snoop Dogg steals Aliyah Khaylyn during The Voice Season 26 Battles

Aliyah Khaylyn performs during The Voice Season 26 Episode 6. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

For his final Battle of the week, Coach Michael Bublé paired up Sofronio Vasquez and Aliyah Khaylyn, two of the most powerful, soulful vocalists on the show this season, and gave them Celine Dion's hit "The Power of Love." Predictably, both singers knocked it out of the park, stunning the Coaches and presenting Bublé with a very evenly-matched Battle.

"It wasn't about competing," Snoop Dogg said at the end of the Battle. "You allowed each other to have those moments to stretch out, and then the hands at the end was beautiful. It looked like y'all belong together. It really hit me in the heart, it touched me."

Reba McEntire added her praise, and went so far as to call the Battle the best of the episode.

"I think this was the performance of the night," McEntire said. "You're both so talented with your unique voices, but when y'all sang together, it gave me chills."

But of course, the decision fell to Bublé, and it was clearly a tough one.

"I literally put two of the strongest singers that I have been lucky enough to have on my team in this competition, and I needed to see what was gonna happen when the lights came on," he said. "I think I know who took it there, and I'm hoping that this goes the way I want it to go, but the winner of this Battle is Sofronio."

So, Vasquez won the Battle, Khaylyn said her thank-yous to Bublé, and for a moment it seemed that's where it would end. But just as Khaylyn was leaving the stage, Snoop hit his Steal button, keeping both singers in the competition.

"Aliyah, she was able to stand in there with Sofronio, bar for bar, note for note," Snoop said of his decision. "She was holding her own, so I felt like she deserved to be with my team, because I can give her exactly what she needs."