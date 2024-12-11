What Time Does NBC's A Motown Christmas Come on Tonight? (December 11)

NBC's holiday Christmas special calendar is jam-packed in 2024, including the first-ever A Motown Christmas special.

How to Watch Watch A Motown Christmas on Wednesday, December 11 at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Here's everything you need to know.

What time does A Motown Christmas start tonight?

The big night has finally arrived. Ensure you're tuned in at 9/8c on NBC because that's when the festivities will kick off! Don't worry, replays will be available on Peacock beginning December 12 if you miss the initial airing.

What should fans expect from A Motown Christmas?

Judging by this tantalizing teaser video for the special, viewers are in for a treat tonight. With performances galore from all walks of life in the music world scheduled throughout the evening, hosts Halle Bailey and the legendary Smokey Robinson will take viewers on a holiday experience they'll never forget.

The star-studded list of performers is impressive: Ashanti, Andra Day, BeBe Winans, Jamie Foxx, JoJo, October London, mgk, Pentatonix, Jordin Sparks, and the cast of the Broadway show MJ The Musical. There will also be performances from Motown legends Gladys Knight, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, and The Temptations.

RELATED: “My Girl” by The Temptations: The Sweet Meaning Behind the Lyrics

Smokey Robinson and Halle Bailey appear together on A Motown Christmas 2024. Photo: Justin Lubin/NBC via Getty Images

Bailey and Robinson were made to host A Motown Christmas — and the legend was quick to remind fans about what's to come.

"You can expect some good music and some fun and some Christmas celebration," co-host Smokey Robinson said.

On the other hand, Bailey could hardly contain her excitement — after all, the star will be performing alongside one of her idols during the special!

"This is a dream come true for me," she confessed before giddily gesturing to the legend sitting beside her. A Motown Christmas will perfectly blend the past and future of Motown, and we can't think of two more appropriate hosts than a rising superstar like Bailey and an icon like Robinson!

RELATED: Smokey Robinson’s Secret to Aging Gracefully: "I Get Up Every Day and I..."

The 24-year-old mom of one of the cutest 1-year-olds ever called it an honor to be able to host and perform alongside the music icon. And she teased that the show's "beautiful" opening number will be a performance fans definitely won't want to miss.

"We have music of everything you can think of," Robinson revealed. "Every genre. Gospel, jazz, rock."

The two hosts put everything into perspective as they spoke about the unique link between Motown music and the holiday season.

"The songs, they are the soundtrack to our lives — Motown music is Christmas… to me," Bailey explained.

"And me!" added Robinson.