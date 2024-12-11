“My Girl” by The Temptations: The Sweet Meaning Behind the Lyrics

Who wrote “My Girl” by The Temptations?

“My Girl” was written by Ronnie White and Smokey Robinson, who began working with The Temptations in the early ‘60s as a producer and songwriter.

In a video on Robinson’s YouTube channel, the R&B icon and frontman of the Motown group The Miracles explained that he wrote “My Girl” specifically for The Temptations. “Many times people have asked me, well, did you not keep ‘My Girl’ for yourself, or for you and The Miracles,” he said. “Because of the fact that were it not for The Temptations and David Ruffin being in that group, I probably would not have written ‘My Girl.’"

Robinson said he was “inspired” to write "something sweet for David Ruffin to sing.”

“I used to tell him he demanded the girls to love him because he had that ‘Oh, come on baby!’ kind of voice,” he continued. “But I wanted him to sing something sweet, something that the girls could just swoon over.”

Robinson dedicated "My Girl" to his wife, Claudette, a member of The Miracles, who said in a video on her YouTube channel that she was an "influential part" about the "love [the song] describes."

Six decades after its release, Robinson said he believes the love song has “stood the test of time” and has become his “international anthem as a songwriter.”