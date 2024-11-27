The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade always collects a star-studded crowd, and you won't want to miss the party.

All the Celebrities You'll See at the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

As Thanksgiving approaches, it's time to embrace the beloved tradition that has delighted audiences for nearly a century: the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Watch The 98th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade live on Thursday, November 28 at 8:30AM on NBC and Peacock.

Airing live on Thursday, November 28, on NBC, this year's parade promises a spectacular lineup of entertainment, dazzling floats, and larger-than-life balloons that make it a must-watch for the whole family. TODAY's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker will host, dishing details about the chart-topping musical artists, Broadway showstoppers, and spectacular performers making their way to the parade route this year. With these awe-inspiring festivities culminating in a visit from the biggest star of the season — Santa Claus himself — the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is bound to delight.

Gather your loved ones, cozy up with your favorite fall treats, and tune in to experience the wonder of this timeless holiday celebration.

Celebrities performing at the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

T-Pain attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 1, 2024; Ariana Madix poses for Love Island USA; Idina Menzel arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures "Wicked" on November 9, 2024; Chloe Bailey attends the 17th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball on October 26, 2024. Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio; Ben Symons/Peacock; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

One of the best parts of the Thanksgiving parade is the star-studded lineup of performers who help ring in the holiday season. From angelic singers to fan-favorite television stars, you never know who you might spot on the parade route next. Peruse the celebrities set to perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade below:

Bishop Briggs

Kylie Cantrall

Chlöe

Dan + Shay

Dasha

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Host Jimmy Fallon

The Roots

Coco Jones

Walker Hayes

Ariana Madix

Joey McIntyre

Idina Menzel

Natti Natasha

T-Pain

Rachel Platten

Lea Salonga

The Temptations

The War and Treaty

Alex Warren

Sebastián Yatra.

Charli D'Amelio

Tiler Peck

Roman Mejia

Jennifer Hudson

Kylie Minogue

Billy Porter

Loud Luxury

Cynthia Erivo attends the NYC premiere of "Wicked" at Museum of Modern Art on November 14, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Other stars set to appear at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade include Jonathan Bennett, Liza Colón-Zayas, Tom Kenny, Ginna Claire Mason, Cole Escola, and Wicked star Cynthia Erivo. Members from the WNBA's New York Liberty will also appear alongside their beloved mascot, Ellie the Elephant. Community and Mad Men star Alison Brie will cut the ribbon that kicks off this year's festivities.

Broadway acts appearing at the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Radio City Rockettes perform on TODAY on Monday, November 5, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Keeping to tradition, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will shine a spotlight on 2024's Broadway season with performances from some of the best performers on New York City stages. Along with the iconic Radio City Rockettes, some of the Broadway hits making their way to the parade route this year include:

Death Becomes Her

Hell's Kitchen

The Outsiders

Where and how to watch the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Tom Turkey float at the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Wang Fan/China News Service/VCG

Whether starting a new tradition or continuing a cherished one, the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is an event you won't want to miss. The 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air on NBC from 8:30 a.m. until noon on Thursday, November 28.

For those in the Big Apple for the holidays who wish to feast their eyes on the festivities in person, the parade route begins on Manhattan's Upper West Side and ends at Macy's flagship store on 34th Street. The parade festivities will also simulcast on Peacock, with an encore presentation airing on NBC at 2 p.m.