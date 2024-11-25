Denzel Washington Had to Improvise After Breaking a Door on Stage | Fallon Flashback

Believe it or not, the very first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade float made its debut 100 years ago.

When Was the First Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade—And What Was the First Float?

Every Thanksgiving for nearly a century, giant character balloons and remarkable floats have paraded down Manhattan. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade began in the 1920s with a now-iconic float, becoming a holiday tradition that’s watched by millions of people every year.

In 2024, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade celebrates its 98th year in operation with music performances, floats, and more. While the parade had to be canceled from 1942 to 1944 due to World War II, it’s taken place every other year since 1924, so it's been around for 100 (!) years.

But what did the very first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade look like? And what was the first float in the parade?

View of a giant fish ballon from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1929. Photo: Getty Images

Read on to find out what the annual parade looked like 100 years ago.

When was the first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade? The very first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade took place on November 27, 1924 and it originally had a different name. For its first three years, the annual event used to be known as the Macy’s Christmas Parade. It was created by employees “in an effort to boost holiday sales and highlight Macy’s new store,” the Library of Congress explains. The first parade featured festive floats and even animals like elephants, lions, and tigers from the Central Park Zoo. An archive clipping from The New York Times described the inaugural parade as having a “retinue of clowns, freaks, animals and floats, the bewhiskered man in red, in sight of thousands of persons.” Macy’s notes that an estimated 10,000 people attended the first parade. While the parade looks a bit different 100 years later, some details haven’t changed, like the presence of the big man in red: Santa Claus.

Santa Claus rides a parade float pulled by a team of horses down Broadway Street during the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, 1925. Photo: Getty Images

A Felix the Cat balloon, followed by Terrible Turk and Willie Red Bird balloons are led down Broadway during the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, 24th November 1932. Photo: George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images

What was the first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon? In 1927, the name of the event had officially been changed to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and giant balloons were on display for the very first time, replacing the live animal element, according to NBC New York. The first balloon at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was of the popular cartoon character Felix the Cat. “In the 1920s, Felix was a huge star in comics and animated movies. He joined the Macy's parade in 1927 as the very first character balloon,” NPR’s Morning Edition explained, adding that he was originally “paraded down on stilts because he only contained air,” as helium hadn’t been used until the following year. Felix the Cat has returned only a few times over the years, most recently in 2016. While the black and white feline isn’t scheduled to make an appearance this year, the line-up for the 2024 parade includes several historic characters like Beagle Scout Snoopy, Minnie Mouse, Ronald McDonald, and Smoky Bear.

View of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Broadway in 1931. Image foregrounds giant hippopotamus balloon. Photo: Getty Images

