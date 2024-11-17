Look Back at Every Modern Family Thanksgiving Episode Across 11 Seasons

What better way to nurse that food baby than with a Modern Family marathon with loved ones?

While there are dozens — dare we say, hundreds — of fan-favorite Modern Family episodes, many will agree the holiday episodes are some of the sitcom's all-time greatest.

The Modern Family Thanksgiving episodes consistently deliver the laughs as the Dunphy-Tucker-Pritchett come together and celebrate the reasons for the season, often getting derailed along the way. Whether it's a disaster in the kitchen or family drama rearing its head behind the scenes, Modern Family's Thanksgiving episodes are always stuffed with equal parts heart and comedy, making them perfect for an annual rewatch.

How can you watch Modern Family's Thanksgiving episodes? You can watch every Modern Family Thanksgiving episode and all 11 seasons on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

The Modern Family holiday episodes are a special treat, with the Thanksgiving episodes serving up some delicious drama and side-splitting laughs. Check out the complete list of Modern Family Thanksgiving episodes below.

Season 3, Episode 9: "Punkin Chunkin"

Claire Dunphy (Julie Bowen), Manny Delgado (Rico Rodriguez), Alex Dunphy (Ariel Winter), Mitchell Pritchett (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) Cameron Tucker (Eric Stonestreet), Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell) and Jay Pritchett (Ed O'Neill), Gloria Delgado-Pritchett (Sofía Vergara) and Haley Dunphy (Sarah Hyland) on Modern Family Season 3 Episode 9. Photo: Getty Images

Modern Family's first Thanksgiving episode centered around the return of Dunphy's former neighbor, Kenneth, who grew up but didn't mature in the slightest since leaving the neighborhood. Boasting a dynamite guest appearance from Frozen and Wolf Like Me star Josh Gad as Kenneth, Claire (Julie Bowen) had her work cut out as Kenneth highlighted the benefits of ditching college and got a little too cozy at the Dunphy residence.

Season 6, Episode 8: "Three Turkeys"

Claire Dunphy (Julie Bowen), Manny Delgado (Rico Rodriguez), Alex Dunphy (Ariel Winter), Mitchell Pritchett (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cameron Tucker (Eric Stonestreet) on Modern Family Season 6 Episode 8. Photo: Getty Images

The Season 6 Modern Family Thanksgiving episode is a real comedy of errors. Gloria (Sofia Vergara) and Jay (Ed O'Neill) try to pretend they are in Colombia for the holiday when they're truly at home, capitalizing on alone time. Meanwhile, Claire's neuroticism fires off on all cylinders while handing over the reins to Phil (Ty Burrell), all while Lily serves up her trademark sass.

Season 7, Episode 7: "Phil's Sexy, Sexy House"

Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell), Mitchell Pritchett (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cameron Tucker (Eric Stonestreet ) on Modern Family Season 7 Episode 7. Photo: Getty Images

"Phil's Sexy, Sexy House" takes place the weekend after Thanksgiving, with Alex returning to college after joining the family. Most of the episode centers around the Dunphy family leveraging Phil's real estate gig to sneak into a lavish home and enjoy the luxuries of the mansion lifestyle. The episode features Adam DeVine as his recurring Modern Family character, Andy Bailey, who reconnects with Sarah Hyland's Hayley.

Season 8, Episode 7: "Thanksgiving Jamboree"

Jerry (Matt Besser), Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell) and Jay Pritchett (Ed O'Neill) on Modern Family Season 8 Episode 7. Photo: Getty Images

Another Modern Family episode that warrants an annual rewatch is Season 8's "Thanksgiving Jamboree." Cam (Eric Stonestreet) and Mitch (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) lean into Cam's farmstead origin while inviting the family over for country fun, providing a massive spread complete with hay bales, deep-fried turkey, and plenty of square dancing. Featuring guest star Nathan Fillion as Haley's then-boyfriend and Phil's ex-friend, meteorologist Rainer Shine, the episode will have audiences laughing from beginning to end.

Season 9, Episode 7: "Winner Winner Turkey Dinner"

Claire Dunphy (Julie Bowen), Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell) and Gloria Delgado-Pritchett (Sofía Vergara) on Modern Family Season 9 episode 7. Photo: Getty Images

The Thanksgiving holiday is a time of reflection and gratitude. But after Jay gives a thoughtful speech about everyone's accomplishments, it dawns on the family that no one has been honest about their recent shout-outs. But instead of coming clean, everyone gets to work to try to keep up the facade. While Phil scrambles to perform a successful magic trick, Claire zeroes in on proving she won a Turkey Trot. Once it becomes clear that even Jay was untruthful about his recent victories, hilarity ensues.

Season 11, Episode 7: "The Last Thanksgiving"

The cast of modern family on Season 11 Episode 17/18. Photo: Eric McCandless/Getty Images

As the final Thanksgiving episode of Modern Family, it's a delight to see the Dunphy-Tucker-Pritchett crew come together in "The Last Thanksgiving," a masterclass in hilarious holiday sitcoms. Between Haley panicking in the kitchen, the father-son bonding between Jay and Phil, and the ridiculous shopping spree run by Cameron and Mitch, it's a miracle the family manages to get to the dinner table by the episode's end. The best part is that after watching "The Last Thanksgiving," the final Modern Family Christmas episode is just around the corner.