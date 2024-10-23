Can you ever get enough of the Dunphy-Tucker-Pritchett crew?

Where to Watch Every Episode of Modern Family Right Now

Just like The Office, Parks and Recreation, and Friends, Modern Family is one of those comforting sitcoms folks like to rewatch again and again. For more than a decade, the ensemble cast delivered top-notch comedy, whether it was in the form of Phil Dunphy’s dad jokes or Cameron Tucker’s sassiness.

Modern Family aired its final season years ago, so where can you watch it now? Read on to find out how to stream every episode of Modern Family from Season 1 to the end.

Where can I watch all of Modern Family? You can watch all 11 seasons of Modern Family on Peacock. Modern Family premiered in 2009 and went on to win a whopping 22 Emmy Awards during its run. Ed O’Neill has said that the show’s Season 1 pilot episode is his favorite. “I read it, and I read it again. I just thought it was so good — funny and clever,” he told Variety. “I was really confident that this was a hit show.”

RELATED: Sofia Vergara Reunited with Her Modern Family Costars in the Most Unexpected Place

The cast of modern family on Season 1 Episode 3. Photo: Danny Feld/Getty Images

When did Modern Family end? After 11 seasons and 250 episodes, Modern Family ended in 2020. During an appearance in January 2024 on The Tonight Show, Sofía Vergara told Jimmy Fallon that wrapping the show was “so emotional” for the close-knit cast. “We were all like, ‘We have to be together a lot. We cannot just separate. And then two weeks later the pandemic hit,'” she said, adding that they couldn’t see each other in person for several years.

RELATED: Everything to Know About Sofia Vergara's Life Before "Modern Family" Success

The Modern Family cast reunited after the show ended

In November 2023, the Modern Family cast finally reunited for the first time since the show ended, with the exception of Ty Burrell who couldn’t make it. But his cast-mates made sure to include him by posing with a framed picture of Burrell.

“We just had a picture of Ty because he was the only one who wasn’t there. We had all the kids and everyone,” Jesse Tyler Ferguson shared on The Tonight Show. “And then the internet thought he was dead.”

A few months later, the whole cast, including Burrell, got together at the SAG Awards. But when they’re not physically together, they keep in touch via text. “We’re always on chats,” Vergara told Fallon. “The only one that is not really good because he’s very old is Ed O’Neill. He’s not good with the texting. Like we joke about something or we say something, and he reacts like 26 weeks later. And then nobody knows what he’s talking about.”

Fallon also asked Vergara about the possibility of a Modern Family reboot. “It's only been four years … I feel like we need a little more time,” she said, before jokingly adding, “Well, we don’t have much time because Ed is old.”