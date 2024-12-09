Halle Bailey's Sweet 11-Month-Old Son, Halo, Is Her Doppelgänger in New Selfie

Keith Urban Isn't Moving To Australia — But He Will Be Down Under For Christmas!

Halle Bailey's adorable son is stealing more and more hearts with each photo.

How to Watch Watch A Motown Christmas on Wednesday, December 11 at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

In a December 7 Instagram post, the host of NBC's upcoming holiday special, A Motown Christmas, shared the latest photo of her pride and joy. Little Halo — who turns 1 years old on December 23 — was too cute alongside his momma in an up-close-and-personal selfie that highlighted just how much he looks like Bailey.

"We felt cute might delete later 😴," she cheekily captioned.

Halo has the cutest little face and if Bailey spent the rest of 2024 by spamming her social media accounts with photos of her son, we don't think anyone would complain. The physical similarities between mother and son are uncanny. (Halo looks especially comfy resting on Bailey's shoulder.)

"He has your entire face. So precious 😍😍😍," read one comment from Fight Night star Taraji P. Henson.

RELATED: Halle Bailey's Gorgeous, Bluesy Cover of This Etta James Classic Will Astound You

For the past few weeks, Bailey has shared a handful of beautiful photos and videos of Halo, and the more fans see of the little guy, the more they fall in love. We're especially partial to Halo experiencing Bailey's iconic vocal skills first-hand. Kids realizing the talent their parents have in the moment is such a vibe.

A Motown Christmas airs December 11 on NBC

Halle Bailey attends the 17th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball at the Petersen Automotive Museum on October 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California; Smokey Robinson arrives at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special at LA Center Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images; Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

In just a few weeks, the talented singer will join forces with one of the most influential artists in history for a Christmas-themed television event. Bailey and Smokey Robinson will co-host the 2-hour special, A Motown Christmas, premiering Wednesday, December 11 at 9/8c on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock. (An encore presentation will air on December 17 for those who miss out on the first airing!)

The holiday special will feature performances from some of the most exciting artists of their generation, including Ashanti, Andra Day, BeBe Winans, Jamie Foxx, JoJo, October London, mgk, Pentatonix, Jordin Sparks, and the cast of the Broadway show MJ The Musical. There will also be performances from Motown legends Gladys Knight, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, and the Temptations. In other words, it's an absolutely stacked lineup of artists with Motown grooves in their musical DNA.

In addition to hosting A Motown Christmas, Bailey will treat viewers to a medley of songs celebrating music icon Diana Ross and the Supremes. If you thought Bailey wowed in the live-action version of The Little Mermaid, just wait. You haven't seen anything yet — her powerful pipes will be fully displayed on December 11.

A Motown Christmas is just one of many unique holiday specials NBC will put on as 2024 draws to a close! Viewers tuning in should expect the same warm holiday vibes and celebratory spirit as last week's Kelly Clarkson-hosted Christmas in Rockefeller Center special — it'll be the perfect way to spend an evening.