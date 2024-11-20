Why Anna DeGuzman Made MGK Put a Playing Card in His Mouth

November 19 was a busy day for Machine Gun Kelly. Not only did the 34-year-old make his first-ever appearance on The Voice, but he also put a playing card in his mouth!

Confused? Let us explain.

In a jaw-dropping Instagram video shared by America's Got Talent alum Anna DeGuzman, the singer-songwriter found himself in the middle of one of the magician's mind-bending card tricks. MGK went along for the ride, did as he was told, and shoved a card in his mouth ("You've done this before," quipped DeGuzman).

And he was flabbergasted at the result — as we all were. Check out the unbelievable card trick below.

"Good boy @machinegunkelly," DeGuzman said in a caption.

We have one word: How? MGK was baffled ("There's not a f*cking way") as DeGuzman somehow swapped the playing card the star was holding in his mouth with a simple wave of her hand.

Fans last saw DeGuzman in America's Got Talent: Fantasy League when she once again showcased her trademark "cardistry" and blew away audiences with magic that would make David Copperfield proud!

Although the 26-year-old's road to the Fantasy League title ended in the Semifinal round, she still left a lasting impact on AGT fans. DeGuzman was up against some of the biggest stars ever to take the stage and was bested by Loren Allred, Aidan Bryant, and Kodi Lee.

Machine Gun Kelly joins The Voice for the Playoffs

Machine Gun Kelly performs before the Cleveland Browns home game against the Dallas Cowboys at Huntington Bank Field on September 8, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images

During the first episode of the Playoffs, Coach Gwen Stefani revealed her secret weapon: MGK himself as a Season 26 Playoff Advisor! It was a total "get" by Team Gwen — and nobody was more excited than Stefani herself.

"He has such an identity as far as self-style and the way he puts himself out there with his artistry and creativity," she said during the November 20 episode. "He's bold. He sees things from a fresh perspective."

Machine Gun Kelly clearly takes his responsibility as a Playoff Advisor very seriously and commended The Voice for giving up-and-coming vocal talent the opportunity to grow and be seen.

"This is a great platform for people to come and present their talent," he explained. "And if anything, if they don't walk away with the win, they still walk away with knowledge which is also a win. I still feel like so much of a student, so it's hard to be in this role, but hopefully I added something."

Of course, longtime fans know that this isn't the first time MGK has appeared on The Voice — he memorably performed on stage alongside X Ambassadors and Bebe Rexha for a live version of "Home" in 2017.